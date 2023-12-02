Bad weather plunges 500 settlements in western Ukraine into darkness

In the western regions, almost 500 settlements were cut off due to bad weather

Bad weather conditions left 497 settlements in western Ukraine without electricity on Dec. 2, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry reported on Telegram.

Lviv Oblast experienced the most significant impact, with 305 settlements left without power, of which 184 were partially affected.

In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, 72 settlements lack electricity, while in Ternopil Oblast, 67 settlements (including nine partially affected) are facing power outages. Additionally, 50 settlements in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and three in Zakarpattya Oblast are without electricity.

Prykarpattyaoblenerho Energy Company reported 47 settlements completely without electricity and 54 partially affected as of the morning.

“The reason was significant snowfall that lasted all night. The adhesion of wet snow caused breaks in electrical lines,” the company said.

The Energy Ministry informed that 134 emergency repair brigades are working in an enhanced mode to address the situation.

Due to weather conditions, 1,700 consumers remain without electricity in Odesa Oblast, and another 4,000 due to technical issues. All of them should have power restored by the end of the day, the ministry notes.

Due to hostilities and technical challenges, 441 more settlements in Ukraine are still without electricity.

