Bad weather postpones NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover. A new start time has been set

Matthew OHaren/Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
5
Alex Zietlow
·2 min read

The NASCAR Cup Series will have to race another day.

Unrelenting rain and a not-promising forecast on Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway has forced NASCAR to postpone the weekend’s Cup race to Monday, the sanctioning body announced.

The green flag is now scheduled to wave at 12 p.m. Monday. Fans can watch it on FS1 and listen to it on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio and PRN.

Bad weather has certainly changed the Cup Series weekend at Dover: Rain canceled Saturday’s Cup qualifying session, and the threat of storms prompted NASCAR to move the race’s start time up an hour to 1 p.m. Sunday to no avail.

This marks the third time in the last five years that rain has pushed the Cup race to Monday. Postponement also occurred in 2019 and 2022.

In a stretch of dry weather on Saturday afternoon, the Xfinity Series fit in its race this weekend. Ryan Truex Jr., the younger brother of former Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., earned his first win in a national series as a result.

Starting lineup for Monday’s Cup race

Monday’s starting lineup was set by the rule book.

Position

Driver

Car No.

1

Kyle Busch

8

2

Christopher Bell

20

3

Ryan Blaney

12

4

Brad Keselowski

6

5

Chris Buescher

17

6

Chase Briscoe

14

7

Tyler Reddick

45

8

William Byron

24

9

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

10

Chase Elliott

9

11

Erik Jones

43

12

Kevin Harvick

4

13

Denny Hamlin

11

14

Ross Chastain

1

15

Daniel Suarez

99

16

Ty Dillon

77

17

Martin Truex Jr.

19

18

Kyle Larson

5

19

Aric Almirola

10

20

Austin Cindric

2

21

JJ Yeley

51

22

BJ McLeod

78

23

Josh Berry

48

24

Ty Gibbs

54

25

Justin Haley

31

26

Joey Logano

22

27

Corey LaJoie

7

28

Bubba Wallace

23

29

AJ Allmendinger

16

30

Ryan Preece

41

31

Harrison Burton

21

32

Michael McDowell

34

33

Noah Gragson

42

34

Brennan Poole

15

35

Todd Gilliland

38

36

Austin Dillon

3