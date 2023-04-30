Bad weather postpones NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover. A new start time has been set

The NASCAR Cup Series will have to race another day.

Unrelenting rain and a not-promising forecast on Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway has forced NASCAR to postpone the weekend’s Cup race to Monday, the sanctioning body announced.

The green flag is now scheduled to wave at 12 p.m. Monday. Fans can watch it on FS1 and listen to it on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio and PRN.

Bad weather has certainly changed the Cup Series weekend at Dover: Rain canceled Saturday’s Cup qualifying session, and the threat of storms prompted NASCAR to move the race’s start time up an hour to 1 p.m. Sunday to no avail.

This marks the third time in the last five years that rain has pushed the Cup race to Monday. Postponement also occurred in 2019 and 2022.

In a stretch of dry weather on Saturday afternoon, the Xfinity Series fit in its race this weekend. Ryan Truex Jr., the younger brother of former Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., earned his first win in a national series as a result.

Starting lineup for Monday’s Cup race

Monday’s starting lineup was set by the rule book.