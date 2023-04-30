Bad weather postpones NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover. A new start time has been set
The NASCAR Cup Series will have to race another day.
Unrelenting rain and a not-promising forecast on Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway has forced NASCAR to postpone the weekend’s Cup race to Monday, the sanctioning body announced.
The green flag is now scheduled to wave at 12 p.m. Monday. Fans can watch it on FS1 and listen to it on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio and PRN.
Bad weather has certainly changed the Cup Series weekend at Dover: Rain canceled Saturday’s Cup qualifying session, and the threat of storms prompted NASCAR to move the race’s start time up an hour to 1 p.m. Sunday to no avail.
This marks the third time in the last five years that rain has pushed the Cup race to Monday. Postponement also occurred in 2019 and 2022.
In a stretch of dry weather on Saturday afternoon, the Xfinity Series fit in its race this weekend. Ryan Truex Jr., the younger brother of former Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., earned his first win in a national series as a result.
Starting lineup for Monday’s Cup race
Monday’s starting lineup was set by the rule book.
Position
Driver
Car No.
1
Kyle Busch
8
2
Christopher Bell
20
3
Ryan Blaney
12
4
Brad Keselowski
6
5
Chris Buescher
17
6
Chase Briscoe
14
7
Tyler Reddick
45
8
William Byron
24
9
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
10
Chase Elliott
9
11
Erik Jones
43
12
Kevin Harvick
4
13
Denny Hamlin
11
14
Ross Chastain
1
15
Daniel Suarez
99
16
Ty Dillon
77
17
Martin Truex Jr.
19
18
Kyle Larson
5
19
Aric Almirola
10
20
Austin Cindric
2
21
JJ Yeley
51
22
BJ McLeod
78
23
Josh Berry
48
24
Ty Gibbs
54
25
Justin Haley
31
26
Joey Logano
22
27
Corey LaJoie
7
28
Bubba Wallace
23
29
AJ Allmendinger
16
30
Ryan Preece
41
31
Harrison Burton
21
32
Michael McDowell
34
33
Noah Gragson
42
34
Brennan Poole
15
35
Todd Gilliland
38
36
Austin Dillon
3