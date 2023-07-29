A bad week for the Bidens with son Hunter’s legal woes and a dog that bites

The Bidens’ pet dog, Commander, is something of a menace in the White House complex, and has bitten or attacked Secret Service agents at least 10 times in four months - Saul Loeb/Getty

After four years of silence on the subject, Joe Biden finally broke cover to publicly acknowledge the seventh grandchild he has never met.

The existence of four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, fathered by his son Hunter while grappling with drug addiction, had been a sensitive subject for the President.

He has built the Biden brand around family values and integrity, but even Democrats had accused the President of hypocrisy after he pronounced his adoration for his “six grandchildren”, excluding Navy.

The President may have taken action after Maureen Dowd, a New York Times columnist he is known to read, accused Mr Biden of “callously scarring Navy’s life, just as it gets started”.

“Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy,” he said in a statement to People Magazine.

It is Hunter, his past drug use, and questions over his questionable foreign business dealings, who has caused the biggest headache for the elder Mr Biden - Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A source close to the Bidens suggested that the President’s actions had been guided by a legal dispute that was recently resolved between Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden Roberts.

Hunter has never met his daughter Navy, born from an encounter with Lunden, a former exotic dancer, that he says he does not remember.

A 2019 paternity test confirmed he was the girl’s father, and a years-long child-support case was finally settled last month.

The President has reportedly indicated he would like to meet his seventh grandchild now that the case has been resolved.

But the timing of his statement – late on Friday evening – may have been calculated to avoid a fresh wave of intensive press attention around his son’s salacious personal life, after a difficult week for the Bidens.

The menace in the White House

It began with the revelation that Joe and Jill’s pet dog, Commander, is something of a menace in the White House complex, and has bitten or attacked Secret Service agents at least 10 times in four months.

Billed as a younger and better-behaved replacement for the Bidens’ pet dog Major, who was banned from the White House after similar incidents, it called into question the President’s ability to discipline even his own dog.

But it was Hunter, his past drug use, and questions over his questionable foreign business dealings, who has caused the biggest headache for the elder Mr Biden.

The 53-year-old has long been a political liability for his father, a fact the White House was reminded of as he appeared in court on Wednesday, the first child of a sitting president to be charged with federal crimes.

Hoped to put troubles behind him

The President’s son hoped to put his legal troubles behind him with a plea deal that would see him avoid trial and a possible prison sentence on tax and gun charges.

But the agreement was rapidly torn apart by a district judge in Delaware, Maryellen Noreika, who voiced serious “concerns” about the “atypical” agreement.

It would have seen Hunter plead guilty to two minor tax offences, and avoid prosecution for buying a gun while abusing drugs.

In exchange, he would avoid both a trial and possible prison sentence.

Instead, he agreed to take part in a “diversion” programme where he would agree not to use drugs for two years, and to never own a gun again.

Hunter and the Justice Department were given 30 days to produce a revised plea deal. But if Judge Noreika refuses to sign off, the President’s son could face trial.

If convicted at trial, he could face a jail sentence of up to 12 months on each tax charge, and up to 10 years for the firearms charge.

Not finished with investigations

To add to the Bidens’ woes, prosecutors for the President’s Justice Department also confirmed they were by no means finished with investigating his son.

David Weiss, the Trump-appointed US attorney for Delaware, told the court his office is still examining other possible crimes by Hunter Biden.

The investigation, which began as a tax probe during Barack Obama’s administration, is thought to have widened in scope in 2018 to include possible breaches of foreign lobbying and money laundering rules.

Potential charges could relate to Hunter’s lucrative work on behalf of foreign governments, such as potentially failing to properly register as a foreign agent.

His various business dealings spanned China, Ukraine and other countries, and date back to the early 2010s, when his father was the US vice-president.

Republicans revel in the drama

Republicans revelled in the courtroom drama, pointing to the judge’s rejection of the plea agreement as evidence of their claim Hunter had been given a “sweetheart deal”.

The Republican-led House of Representatives has already launched sprawling investigations into the Biden family, and promised to intensify their efforts in light of the developments.

A former associate of Hunter’s has been compelled to testify about the Bidens’ business affairs in Congress on Monday.

Biden allies argue that if prosecutors were hopeful of conviction, they would have more to show from a five-year investigation.

What is more, Republicans are yet to find material evidence linking the President to his son’s business affairs.

But, as the White House is keenly aware, the President’s political exposure could far outlast his son’s legal troubles.

