‘Baddest b---h on your news feed!’ Yung Miami steps out in the shortest shorts ever

Who wears short shorts?

Yung Miami, apparently.

The Miami rapper showed off quite an outfit over the weekend and we definitely want to copy the lewk (once we hit the gym a few more times).

The 305 native, born Caresha Brownlee, paired the hot pink satin minis with a plain white bustier.

“Baddest b--- on your news feed!” said the caption for her 5.2 million followers. (The post received roughly 500,000 likes so nice ratio).

It’s unclear where the City Girls singer, 27, was headed out in that getup as her timeline said Los Angeles.

Over the summer, Yung was rumored to be dating Sean Combs, 52, but that’s not looking likely anymore.

On the last frame of her Insta post, YM wrote: “Young and on my s--t. I can’t settle.”