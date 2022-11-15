Baden Borough police chief steps down suddenly after pending investigation

The Baden Borough police chief suddenly stepped down after a pending internal investigation.

Many rumors are circulating and now community members want to know what happened.

”I just want to know what happened. I mean it’s pretty shocking for someone to just quit,” said Misty Boros.

Several community members are left with many questions since the police chief for Baden Borough, David Christner, abruptly retired on Monday.

”He led the police force,” said Boros. “People looked up to him, they should have to say what’s happening.”

The borough’s solicitor said after information regarding the chief recently came to their attention, the council started an internal investigation about a month ago on Oct. 19.

The borough took other steps in response to the information that came to light in that investigation. But before the borough could take any steps, the chief retired.

Community members now want answers.”That’s not fair at all. They shouldn’t be allowed to do whatever they want and get away from the consequences,” said Antonio Clinkscales.

Channel 11 tried but couldn’t get a hold of the chief Monday afternoon.

Neither the mayor or the Baden City Council was available for comment.

The solicitor said the borough cannot make any other further comment at this time because it is a personnel matter.

”What are we going to do without a police chief,” said Clinkscales.

The solicitor said at this time, there is an officer in charge — Derek Shipley.

The Beaver County district attorney had no comment as it’s a personnel matter.

Many people living in the area are wondering why the chief suddenly stepped down.

”Hopefully the rest of the police force is taking the right steps and hopefully look out for everybody,” said Boros.

The borough is holding a regular council meeting on Wednesday. The community can go if they have any questions or concerns.

