New Baden man charged with murder in shooting death of woman

A 25-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman in New Baden over the weekend, authorities said.

Emmet E. Metzger faces four counts of first-degree murder, according to a news release on Monday from Clinton County State’s Attorney J.D. Brandmeyer.

Alexis A. Maki was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in New Baden, according to Clinton County Coroner Phillip Moss.

Neither Brandmeyer nor Moss released other details about the shooting.

Brandmeyer said Judge Douglas C. Gruenke ruled that Metzger, a New Baden resident, should be detained until his trial. Metger was being held in the Clinton County Jail on Monday.

“I can’t begin to imagine the pain and anguish that Alexis’ family and friends are experiencing,” Brandmeyer said in his statement.

The New Baden Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office worked on the case, Brandmeyer said.

If convicted, Metzger would face a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison with the possibility of being sentenced to life in prison, Brandmeyer said.