Baden man federally indicted for child porn charge

PITTSBURGH − Andrew Kincaid, 34, of Baden, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on a charge of possession of child pornography.

According to U.S. Probation Officers, on or about March 16, 2021, a federal probation compliance inspection discovered explicit content on a computer in violation of federal law and the conditions of Kincaid’s supervised release.

Kincaid had previously pleaded guilty, in 2009, to one count of possession of materials depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and was sentenced to 36 months in prison and a term of supervised release of 10 years.

Since his release from federal prison, Kinkaid has violated his terms of release on at least four occasions by engaging in child pornography-related conduct, authorities said.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, a fine, or a combination thereof. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

