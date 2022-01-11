Baden man sentenced 10-20 years for assault of a law enforcement officer charge

Handcuffs

BEAVER — A Baden man was sentenced Monday to 10-20 years in state prison, after pleading guilty to a charge of assault of a law enforcement officer.

Lonnie Michael James Nalepa, 29, pleaded guilty in regards to a July 3 incident in which he shot an individual and fired on police in New Brighton.

Court papers state when two officers arrived at a residence for a report of a domestic incident, Nalepa pulled out a handgun and fired one round at an officer, leading the two patrolmen to take cover.

Police said a woman was shot in the upper chest and flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.

According to the police report, Nalepa eventually surrendered from inside the apartment, with police finding a large amount of U.S. currency, cocaine, several cell phones, a digital scale and a bullet shell. Drug-related and other charges were dropped as part of his plea bargain, according to online court records.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Baden man sentenced 10-20 years for firing at police