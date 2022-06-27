Baden woman to face trial for animal cruelty charges

Gavel

BEAVER − A Baden woman will face trial for animal cruelty-related charges after her dog died from complications of heatstroke.

Di Xiao, 29, faced a preliminary hearing Monday at the Beaver County Courthouse, where her charges were held for court.

She is charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals – torture, a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals – causing death, one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals, and two misdemeanor counts of neglect to animals.

Court papers state her Siberian Husky died from heatstroke earlier this month after being left out in the sun with no shade, water, and had a muzzle on its face.

