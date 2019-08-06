Will Badger Daylighting Ltd.'s (TSE:BAD) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead?

After Badger Daylighting Ltd.'s (TSE:BAD) earnings announcement in March 2019, analysts seem fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 24% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 11%. By 2020, we can expect Badger Daylighting’s bottom line to reach CA$84m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of CA$68m. Below is a brief commentary around Badger Daylighting's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Badger Daylighting in the longer term?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 7 analysts covering BAD is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of BAD's earnings growth over these next few years.

TSX:BAD Past and Future Earnings, August 6th 2019 More

From the current net income level of CA$68m and the final forecast of CA$128m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for BAD’s earnings is 18%. EPS reaches CA$3.51 in the final year of forecast compared to the current CA$1.83 EPS today. In 2022, BAD's profit margin will have expanded from 11% to 15%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Badger Daylighting, I've put together three important factors you should further research:

