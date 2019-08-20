Is Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Badger Daylighting's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Badger Daylighting had CA$119.2m of debt, up from CA$98.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of CA$21.9m, its net debt is less, at about CA$97.3m.

TSX:BAD Historical Debt, August 20th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Badger Daylighting's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Badger Daylighting had liabilities of CA$132.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CA$152.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CA$21.9m and CA$179.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling CA$84.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Badger Daylighting shares are worth a total of CA$1.52b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Badger Daylighting's net debt is only 0.65 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 18.0 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. And we also note warmly that Badger Daylighting grew its EBIT by 19% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Badger Daylighting's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, Badger Daylighting's free cash flow amounted to 29% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.