‘Badly decomposed’ body found in basement of Dayton apartment building; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in the basement of an apartment building in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching a vacant apartment building in the first block of Maylan Drive around 3:00 a.m. as part of a separate grand theft auto investigation, according to Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department.

When they were inside, they found a “badly decomposed” body in the basement, Johns said.

Johns said the body appeared to have been in the building for “quite some time.”

Investigators are still working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

So far in the investigation, police believe the apartment building became vacated around 2015, according to Johns.

“So if you do the math, it’s been a while. And the state of the body also makes it difficult, so we have things to figure out like who it is, how they passed away, and once we know that we’ll investigate more about who did it if it turns out to be a homicide,” Johns said.

