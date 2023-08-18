‘Badly decomposed’ body found at bottom of storm drain by workers, California cops say

A “badly decomposed” body was found at the bottom of a storm drain, California police said.

At 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 17, San Diego officers were dispatched on reports of a death in Mission Valley, according to a news release by the police department.

Maintenance workers opened a storm drain on a property in an area near several businesses and found a dead body, police said.

The deceased person, who cops believe to be male, was discovered at the bottom of the drain in a “small concrete area used for cleaning” the drain, cops said.

The San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called because of the “unusual location of the body.”

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death and identify the body, police said.

Police urge anyone with information to call 619-531-2293, according to the release.

Mission Valley is about 10 miles north of downtown San Diego.

Teen’s remains now identified four decades later. Search for her killer continues

Vineyard worker finds body of man who vanished after running out of gas, CA cops say

10-year-old shot to death, left in trash can for 8 months, cops say. Mom now charged