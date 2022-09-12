Badly decomposed body found at old Foxton Court Apartments; Police investigating

Police are investigating after a body was found in the debris of an abandoned apartment complex in Dayton Monday.

Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. after an officer found a body in the 4000 block of Foxton Court, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

The officer reported that the body was in the advanced stages of decomposition.

>> Jury hears opening statements in Pike County murder trial

The area where the body was located use to be Foxton Court Apartments.

The apartments were damaged during the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes and left untouched.

We are working to learn if police are investigating the death as a homicide and the identify of the person.

We will update this story as we learn more.