Badly decomposed body found on side of Bronx highway: police

Decomposed human remains were discovered in a wooded area just a few yards from a Bronx highway, police said Saturday.

A construction crew conducting a survey on the northbound side of the Hutchinson River Parkway found the corpse near Exit 3 in Pelham Bay about 12:30 p.m. Friday, cops said.

The body, which may be a woman, was fully clothed, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

It was not immediately clear how long the remains had been in the woods and the body was too badly decomposed for investigators to immediately identify age, race or gender.

The city Medical Examiner took possession of the body to identify the remains and determine how the person died.