Badly hurt young Harbor seal rescued on Christmas Day in Surf City

A young seal found badly injured on the beach in Surf City on Christmas Day is resting and recovering, thanks to the work of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

The non-profit, dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of marine mammals, received a report of the seal lying on the beach in Long Beach Island.

"When our stranding technicians arrived, they found a male Harbor seal suffering from a large laceration on his left hip, and multiple smaller wounds on his abdomen and around his tail," the group wrote on Facebook.

An injured young seal was rescued by Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Christmas Day in Surf City.

"The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for medical treatment and supportive care. Upon his arrival, staff administered fluids and flushed out his wounds," they said, noting MMSC's veterinarian determined the likely cause of the seal's injuries was a shark bite.

They said oral and topical medications were started to prevent infection and the 57-pound seal "is currently resting in Pen A of the intensive care unit."

Protect seals during 'seal season'

The center says the young seal is its first patient of "seal season."

MMSC advises people to stay at least 150 feet away from seals, more if they seem aware of your presence.

"Why is it important to #GiveSealsSpace? Seals need to haul out on land to rest after hunting in order to digest their food and restore their energy reserves. Not giving them enough space forces seals to be constantly vigilant, wastes their energy and may force them back into the water before they are ready," the group said on Facebook.

The group added that many of the seals in this area are "young animals that still have a big learning curve. It is unfair to them to add our human need for photos, videos, selfies and social media check-ins to their list of challenges they must navigate to survive in the wild."

MMSC also warns against posting the location of seals on social media, as it draws crowds and encourages more disturbances and stress for the animals.

Marine Mammal Stranding Center hotline

The MMSC urges everyone to save their hotline in their phones − the number is 609-266-0538, in order to call if you spot a seal or other creature in distress.

They also remind beach visitors that sea turtles do not belong in New Jersey this time of year, and if spotted, they may be suffering from cold-stunning.

Help Marine Mammal Stranding Center

Visit mmsc.org to learn more about the Marine Mammal Stranding Center and to make a donation to support MMSC's efforts to help sick and injured marine mammals this seal season and all year round.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Marine Mammal Stranding Center rescues young Harbor Seal in Surf City