Badly injured fox nursed back to health in Glasgow garden tent

The family bought a tent for the fox to sleep in

A badly-injured fox spent two weeks recovering in a garden tent after attaching itself to a Glasgow family.

Liz Wink said the fox followed her son home before they noticed a bad wound on its side.

The family put food in the back garden and bought the fox - given the name Florence - a tent to sleep in.

Mrs Wink said antibiotics were given after contacting a vet, and the fox finally left their garden with the wound healed after a fortnight.

"She was here day and night," Mrs Wink, 53, told BBC Scotland. "My daughter Lucy is good with animals and would pat her. She was so tame."

Florence slept on a chair in a sheltered area of the garden

The initial wound looked serious but gradually healed

The fox arrived at their home in the Old Drumchapel area of Glasgow a few weeks ago.

"My son Andrew came running in and said 'there's a fox following me'," Mrs Wink said. "We opened the door and she was just standing there.

"I have three dogs and they were barking but she was still trying to come in - her nose was going through the letterbox.

"We noticed the wound. We put food in the back garden and she made it her home. There was also a chair in the back.

"We also bought a wee tent, with an old quilt cover in it for her."

Florence tried a variety of foods

Rest apparently proved to be a great healer

The fox was fed food including cooked chicken.

"Apparently when foxes are injured they take a thing called a rescue nap I think that's what she has done with us," Mrs Wink said.

"They nap for however long it takes, and it completely healed.

"Then she was up and away and we never saw her again. We still have foxes but Florence was so friendly, the other ones do run away. Maybe she will come back with babies one day."

Video posts of the fox by her daughter Lucy Wink on social media platform TikTok have also proved to be extremely popular, with one having 1.7m views so far.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: "Although it's great that the fox appeared to make a full recovery, we wouldn't advise members of the public to attempt to treat sick or injured wild animals themselves.

"If someone finds a wild animal in distress they should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999."