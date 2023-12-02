Badly thawing frog legs? Insects in cabinets? Midlands restaurants with worst November inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Midlands in November, kitchen cabinets filled with insects to raw frog legs, raw beef and raw chicken all being left to thaw improperly. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Midlands counties.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in November.

Falafel King at 202 Gervais St. in Richland

Falafel King had an inspection on Nov. 7 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed employees switching gloves between tasks without handwashing and picking up items off the floor with handwashing afterward. Also observed tongs being used for grabbing raw meats and cooked meats without a washing and sanitizing step.

Food containers were seen on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Bags of open rice and onions were seen on the floor of the main kitchen.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Nov. 8 and got an A grade.

J&J’s Curry and Biryani at 4435 Hard Scrabble Road in Richland

J&J’s Curry and Biryani had a restaurant inspection on Nov. 20 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed raw chicken wings uncovered over food in the deep freezer and raw chicken over fish in a door cooler.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. A box of cutlery was seen stored on the floor by the front desk. An employee was seen cooking naan bread with bare hands.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Nov. 28 and got an A grade.

Burnin 99 Korean BBQ Hotpot at 1150 Bower Parkway in Lexington

Burnin 99 had an inspection on Nov. 9 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed a large bowl of raw beef, raw chicken, raw shrimp and raw frog legs not properly thawing in standing water.

Food and sauces were seen stored directly in buckets not approved for food storage. A buildup of a black substance was seen on walls next to the dish machine. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The restaurant had a followup inspection on Nov. 17 and got an A grade.

Burrito Express at 295 Glenn Road in Lexington

Burrito Express had an inspection on Nov. 27 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed live and dead insects throughout cabinets in the kitchen and customer self service area. Also observed was frozen product not being thawed properly.

Chicken, asada, queso and beans were seen stored without ability to adequately cool properly. An employee was seen switching between tasks without hand washing.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.

Persis Biryani Grill at 1728 Bush River Road in Lexington

Persis Biryani Grill had an inspection on Nov. 9 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed employees eating with gloves on, then handling food items. Also observed was the back door for the kitchen propped open, allowing for pests to enter.

Single service items were seen stored directly on the floor in the storage area. Low grout was seen in the floor tiles throughout the kitchen. A buildup of a black substance was seen on the wall beneath the pre-wash sink. Grease and grime buildup was seen underneath equipment. Food debris was seen on floor drains.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Nov. 16 and got an A grade.

Taqueria El Manhattan at 1618 Memorial Park Road in Lancaster

Taqueria El Manhattan had a restaurant inspection on Nov. 8 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed that the ice chute in the ice machine had black organic accumulation. Also observed containers of beef held past expiration date.

The dry storage trailer door was seen open without proper fly protection. The floor drain by a compartment sink was seen blocked, allowing water to run over the floor.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Nov. 14 and got another C grade. A second followup inspection was held on Nov. 22 and the restaurant earned an A grade.

Jing Jing Chinese Cuisine at 2260 Crosspointe Drive in York

Jing Jing Chinese Cuisine had an inspection on Nov. 8 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an employee using a cell phone on the prep line and then go back to handling food without washing hands.

The ice machine was seen with dirt and debris buildup on the inside of the lid and on the chute. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Old menus were seen being used as container liners. The walls of the walk-in cooler were seen with dirt and debris buildup.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Nov. 15 and got an A grade.