BAE Systems (LON:BA.) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.099

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA.) will increase its dividend on the 30th of November to UK£0.099. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 4.3%.

Check out our latest analysis for BAE Systems

BAE Systems' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by BAE Systems' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 19.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 56%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

BAE Systems Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the first annual payment was UK£0.17, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.3% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. BAE Systems has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like BAE Systems' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that BAE Systems is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for BAE Systems that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

