BAE Systems (LON:BA.) Is Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.15

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA.) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of June to UK£0.15. This takes the annual payment to 3.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that BAE Systems' stock price has increased by 30% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

BAE Systems' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by BAE Systems' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

EPS is set to fall by 13.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 53%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

BAE Systems Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was UK£0.19, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.25. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.9% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. BAE Systems has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like BAE Systems' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that BAE Systems is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for BAE Systems that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

