Is BAE Systems (LON:BA.) Likely To Turn Things Around?

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at BAE Systems (LON:BA.), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on BAE Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£1.8b ÷ (UK£28b - UK£9.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, BAE Systems has an ROCE of 10.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Aerospace & Defense industry.

In the above chart we have measured BAE Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for BAE Systems.

What Can We Tell From BAE Systems' ROCE Trend?

In terms of BAE Systems' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 10.0% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 40% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

In conclusion, BAE Systems has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 20% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing BAE Systems that you might find interesting.

