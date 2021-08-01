BAE Systems (LON:BA.) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At UK£0.099

The board of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA.) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 30th of November to UK£0.099. This takes the annual payment to 4.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

BAE Systems' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by BAE Systems' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 20.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 56%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

BAE Systems Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was UK£0.17, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.1% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that BAE Systems has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

BAE Systems Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that BAE Systems is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for BAE Systems that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

