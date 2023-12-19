BAE Systems of York awarded an additional $78 million for a contract from U.S. Army

The U.S Army has awarded BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P. in York with a $78.39 million modification to a contract.

The contract, which was originally granted in September, is to produce M2A4 and M7A4 vehicles from various inducted legacy source variants.

The original completion date was Jan. 31, 2026. That contract amount was for $288 million.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with a new estimated completion date of March 31, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

BAE Systems was awarded a $36.4 million contract for work on evacuation system vehicles and heavy combat equipment recovery systems in November. That contract designates the group to enhance the Army’s evacuation systems for vehicles and heavy combat equipment. It is expected to take two years to complete.

Also in November, BAE Systems was granted a contract modification for more than $63.94 million for the production and delivery of the M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and M992A3 carrier ammunition tracked vehicles.

In January, it won a $71.9 million award from the U.S. Navy to manufacture parts and components for a submarine program.

