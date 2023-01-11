'My Bae won a Golden Globe': Jamie Lee Curtis goes viral for cheering on Michelle Yeoh

[Source]

Before you read:

Jamie Lee Curtis has gone viral for her excited reaction to co-star Michelle Yeoh’s recent Golden Globe win.

On Tuesday, Yeoh, 60, took home a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for portraying the character of Evelyn Wang in the Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

When the Malaysian actor’s win was announced during the award ceremony, Curtis, 64, who sat to her right, started cheering loudly and throwing her hands up in the air. Meanwhile, Yeoh covered her mouth in shock.

More from NextShark: Netflix releases colorful teaser trailer for 'Cowboy Bebop'

Curtis wrote about the special moment in an Instagram post on Wednesday and even shared an image of her reaction.

“Once a cheerleader. ALWAYS a cheerleader. My Bae won a Golden Globe. Her first nomination and win. @michelleyeoh_official @everythingeverywheremovie,” she wrote in her post’s caption.

More from NextShark: Historic campaign rally of Philippine presidential candidate gets nods from Bretman Rock, Ariana Grande

Curtis’ Instagram post has already received over 300,000 likes, and countless fans have shared their own reactions to the viral moment.

“Everyone needs a Jamie in their life,” one Instagram user commented, while another user said, “I feel like Jamie is everyone’s mom LOL.”

“Life goal is to find someone who is as fiercely in my corner as JLC is in Michelle’s,” another declared.

More from NextShark: NIKI releases short film shot in only 5 days

“I noticed when your arms flew up and the look on your face…genuine joy for your friend. A beautiful thing,” another said.

Story continues

Related stories: