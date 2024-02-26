Baerbock again urges Israel to ensure human rights in Gaza offensive

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has once again urged the Israeli government to comply with international humanitarian law in its war in Gaza in view of the catastrophic situation of the civilian population.

"Like any other country in the world, Israel has the right to defend itself. Like any other country in the world, it must do so within the framework of international humanitarian law and human rights law," Baerbock said on Monday at the spring session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Germany is working continuously in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire, she added. "The humanitarian situation in Gaza is simply catastrophic," the minister said.

"Mothers, running from the fighting, dragging their crying kids behind them, in panic and despair. Orphaned children, wandering the ruins of their homes. Barefoot, hungry – alone," Baerbock said.

The minister also urged the UN Human Rights Council to extend its mandate to investigate the events in Iran following the violent suppression of protests in the country.

Addressing the government in Tehran, she emphasized that she wanted to make it clear to those who claimed that pointing out violations was interference in internal affairs: "Human rights aren’t something western, northern, eastern or southern. They are universal."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Hannes P. Albert/dpa