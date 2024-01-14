Baerbock on Gaza war: '100 days of uncertainty - and hope'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a press statement after a meeting with her counterpart, Mohamad Hasan, Foreign Minister of Malaysia. Michael Kappeler/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has reaffirmed her hope for the release of all hostages held by the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement on the 100th day of the war in the Gaza Strip.

"We will not give up, we will not let up in our work until all Hamas hostages are back home," Baerbock wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

"For 100 days, children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends have been missing in #Israel. 100 days of uncertainty, despair, grief - and hope."

This Sunday marks 100 days of war in the Mediterranean coastal area sealed off by Israel.

It was triggered by the devastating terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas and other extremist groups on October 7. More than 1,200 people were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage to the Gaza Strip.

Israel responded with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive.