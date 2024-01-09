Baerbock hands 10 tons of Gaza aid supplies to Egyptian Red Crescent

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (L) comes out of a Bundeswehr A400M airplane with aid supplies for Gaza. Michael Kappeler/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has handed over almost 10 tons of relief supplies for the suffering Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip to the Egyptian Red Crescent.

The minister landed from Cairo in an A400M air force transporter in the al-Arish, capital of the Egyptian governorate of North Sinai on the Mediterranean, on Tuesday. She then planned to visit the border town of Rafah, located around 50 kilometres to the west between Egypt and the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Baerbock's visit to Rafah had initially been kept secret for security reasons. The demarcation line between Egypt and Gaza runs through the town, which is largely inhabited by Palestinians. The majority of aid supplies are brought into the Gaza Strip via the border crossing.

The relief supplies, transported on almost 40 pallets, were financed by the Foreign Office and loaded by the German Armed Forces in Wunstorf, Lower Saxony. The goods include sleeping mats, blankets, children's sleeping bags and camp beds for people in Gaza who are living in temporary accommodation.

The goods are unloaded by the Red Crescent and transported to the coastal strip by the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM). Distribution to the people there is planned by a Norwegian refugee organization.

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock stands in front of an A400M German Air Force plane with aid supplies for Gaza. Michael Kappeler/dpa

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock speaks with Lofty Soliman Gheit, Regional Director of the Egyptian Red Crescent, at the handover of aid supplies for Gaza. Michael Kappeler/dpa

