Baerbock meets President Herzog at start of Israel visit

Israel's President Izchak Herzog welcomes German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (L), at the start of her trip to the Middle East. Her first stop will be talks in Israel on the situation in Gaza, the situation in the West Bank and the tense situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border. Michael Kappeler/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was received by President Izchak Herzog on Sunday at the start of her visit to Israel.

Three months after the start of the Gaza war, the meeting in Jerusalem is likely to also focus on the humanitarian situation of the Palestinians and ways towards a two-state solution.

Efforts to release hostages kidnapped by the Islamist Hamas and other groups in the Gaza Strip are also likely to be an issue.

It is Baerbock's fourth trip to Israel and the region since the Hamas attacks in October.

Following her talks with Herzog, Baerbock was scheduled to speak with her new Israeli colleague Israel Katz.

Annalena Baerbock (L) welcomes Israel's President Izchak Herzog, at the start of her trip to the Middle East. Her first stop will be talks in Israel on the situation in Gaza, the situation in the West Bank and the tense situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border. Michael Kappeler/dpa