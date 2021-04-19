Baerbock to run as German Greens chancellor candidate

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Green Party delegates conference in Bielefeld
BERLIN (Reuters) - Annalena Baerbock, co-leader of Germany's Greens, will run as the ecologists' candidate for chancellor at federal elections in September when the party is aiming to win the chancellery for the first time, the party said on Monday.

Baerbock, 40, is a former trampolinist who is respected within her party as a serious-minded and capable politician who prefers delving into policy detail to delivering rousing rhetoric.

A Greens chancellor is still only an outside chance after the Sept. 26 federal election, but the party has grown into a formidable force that is just a few points behind Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, who have ruled for 16 years.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

