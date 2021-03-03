BAFTA announces all British nominees for EE Rising Star Award

British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir smiles as he celebrates being nominated for the 2021 Rising Star Award in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - "One Night in Miami" actor Kingsley Ben-Adir and "The Personal History of David Copperfield" actress Morfydd Clark are among this year's nominees for the EE Rising Star Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said on Wednesday.

The list of five contenders, all British, also includes "Rocks" actress Bukky Bakray, Conrad Khan, who was in "The Huntsman: Winter's War" and Sope Dirisu, known for "His House" and "Gangs of London".

Previous winners of the award, voted for by the public, include Oscar nominees Tom Hardy and Daniel Kaluuya.

The full list of nominees for this year's BAFTA awards, to be held on April 11, will be announced next week.

Last year's awards, Britain’s top movie honours, drew criticism over the lack of diversity in the acting categories, leading to a review by the academy and changes to its membership, voting and campaigning procedures.

"We've made a number of changes to ensure ... a level playing field that every film and every performance and every director has the chance for their work to be seen," BAFTA Chief Executive Amanda Berry told Reuters.

She said details on how April's ceremony would take place would be announced in coming weeks.

(Reporting by Mindy Burrows; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)

Recommended Stories

  • Winston Duke to portray Marcus Garvey in ‘Marked Man’ at Amazon

    It looks like we’ll get to see a lot more of Winston Duke when he stars as Marcus Garvey in the upcoming film, Marked Man. According to Deadline, the film, set for Amazon Studios, will be directed by Andrew Dosunmu.

  • Keke Palmer Inks Overall Deal With eOne (EXCLUSIVE)

    Keke Palmer as signed an overall television deal with Entertainment One (eOne), Variety has learned exclusively. “I am thrilled to be partnering with eOne to create entertaining, meaningful, fun television experiences that will deeply connect with audiences and be reflective of our current world,” Palmer said. “eOne’s commitment to allowing talent to bring their unique lens […]

  • Parler drops case against Amazon for pushing it offline over Capitol violence

    The app went dark in January as many service providers pulled back support, accusing it of failing to police violent content related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the nation's legislative seat, by followers of then President Donald Trump. Parler sued Amazon, accusing it of making an illegal, politically motivated decision to shut it down to benefit Twitter Inc. A U.S. judge rejected its demand that Amazon restore services for the platform later in January.

  • Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover

    From models strutting inside an empty museum to designers absenting themselves from the catwalk calendar, this season's virtual fashion weeks have been re-styled with a new look many expect will endure when traditional runway shows resume. COVID-19 restrictions forced New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks to go virtual in the past year, with brands rethinking how to keep the buzz of catwalk shows online. While many are optimistic of a return to the events usually attended by buyers, editors and celebrities, digital presentations - which have opened up fashion week to a wider audience - are likely to stay on.

  • U.K. Goes Green as Part of Bigger-Than-Forecast Bond Sale Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. will sell more bonds than expected in the next fiscal year, including its first green issue, as the nation emerges from the country’s deepest recession in three centuries.Gilts fell across the curve on Wednesday after the Debt Management Office announced that it will sell 295.9 billion pounds ($413 billion) of bonds in 2021-22. Long-end issuance will comprise more than a quarter of all sales, which mark a 39% decrease from an expected record high of 486 billion pounds in the current fiscal year.That’s still above a median estimate of 249.5 billion pounds in a Bloomberg survey of 16 primary dealers. Ten-year gilt yields rose as much as nine basis points to 0.77%.“The government is more than spending the savings made so far,” said Adam Dent, U.K. rates strategist at Banco Santander SA. There are “lots more gilts” than expected.Britain’s bond issuance will aid an economy that shrank 9.9% in 2020, the biggest contraction since 1709. The government will also sell at least 15 billion pounds of green bonds -- a first for the nation -- with the debut issue to be launched in the summer, followed by a second before the end of the year.For the DMO, there will be some relief that the borrowing outlook appears more stable than last year, especially given Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s determination to bring Britain’s public finances under control. The drive marks a very different tone from the global consensus for uninhibited crisis spending and comes as the gilt market has been left reeling in recent weeks amid a global bond selloff.Benchmark government bonds are coming off the back of their worst month since 2016, with Britain’s rapid vaccine rollout spurring hopes of a faster economic recovery and more rapid price increases. Ten-year yields touched 0.84% last week, their highest level since the virus-induced market meltdown almost a year ago. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees gilts continuing to underperform their German peers in the coming months.The nation’s 10-year breakeven rate, a gauge of inflation expectations over the coming decade, jumped to 3.4% last month, its highest level since 2019. Investors are betting on a surge in prices with Britain’s vaccine rollout paving the way for an economic recovery this year.Around 11% of the country’s bond sales this year will be comprised of index-linked gilts, from just over 6% last year. It follows last year’s announcement that the government will delay changes to the Retail Price Index to 2030.(Updates with green gilts in third paragraph, Santander comment in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Judge rules only one George Floyd family member can attend Chauvin trial

    Different kinfolk can rotate the slot, but only one will be let in court at a time — and the same applies to the accused’s family. A Minnesota judge has ruled that only one member of George Floyd’s grieving family will be able to attend the pending trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing charges for killing Floyd, a death a bystander’s video captured. Judge Peter Cahill has ruled that different family members can rotate the position, however, only one will be allowed in the courtroom at a time.

  • ‘It’s really sad, who says that?’: Lindsey Graham mocked for thanking Trump for ‘allowing me to be in his world’

    ‘Morning Joe’ hosts laugh at senator’s continued subservience to former president

  • Camilla says hospitalized Prince Philip is 'slightly' better

    Prince Philip is “slightly improving” and the royal family is keeping its fingers crossed for the hospitalized duke's recovery, his daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said Wednesday. Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted Feb. 16 to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, where he was treated for an infection. Camilla said during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination center in London that Philip is “slightly improving,” but he “hurts at moments.”

  • Myanmar's Christian refugees hold anti-coup protest in India

    About 300 refugees from a Christian minority community from Myanmar held a demonstration in India's capital on Wednesday against last month’s military takeover in their country and demanded the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar leaders. The demonstration was held at Jantar Mantar, an area of New Delhi close to Parliament that is often used for protests.

  • 'Very sad': At least 13 dead after truck slams into SUV carrying 25 near US-Mexico border

    At least 13 people died after an SUV with 25 passengers collided with a semitruck full of gravel near the U.S.-Mexican border in California.

  • QAnon and conspiracy theories are taking hold in churches. Pastors are fighting back

    The Jan. 6 Capitol attack has compelled many pastors across the country to speak out on their struggles to combat the spread of misinformation, conspiracy theories and QAnon beliefs among their congregations.

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Stranded SpaceX engineers, a foldable iPhone, and Amazon's executive shakeup: here are the 10 things in tech you need to know today.

  • Dolly Parton brought style and substance to her COVID-19 vaccine appointment by wearing a sweater with cutouts

    Dolly Parton got the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, and she wore a sweater with shoulder cutouts that made it easy for her to receive the shot.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • The 'Friends' reunion is officially underway—here's how to watch it when it airs

    HBO chief Casey Bloys recently announced that the 'Friends' reunion special is set to film this spring—here's everything you need to know to watch it.

  • A former firefighter charged in the Capitol riot took a bus organized by Turning Point USA to DC, filing says

    TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk has since-deleted tweets that promoted buses to DC as well as free hotel rooms in the Capitol for Trump supporters.

  • Bernie Sanders Won’t Help Out Josh Hawley This Time

    GettyWhen Sen. Josh Hawley voiced his support late last year for giving millions of Americans $2,000 checks, he said he got a call from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ camp. What happened next was the formation of one of Capitol Hill’s stranger political odd couples, as the Trumpist Republican from Missouri and the Democratic Socialist from Vermont joined together to make a very public push for a shared priority.That partnership might have continued last week, with another Hawley announcement that put him in league with Sanders and other progressives: his support for requiring companies with revenues of $1 billion or more to pay their workers a $15 hourly minimum wage.But of course, something rather important happened since Hawley and Sanders first joined forces. The Missouri Republican was a lead endorser and amplifier of former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories that he unfairly lost the 2020 election—theories that fueled the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6. In a now-infamous photograph, Hawley was pictured raising his fist in solidarity with those gathered outside the Capitol that morning. When the Senate convened after the mob was cleared, Hawley was the only senator to speak in favor of objecting to the Electoral College certification.So when Hawley floated his minimum wage plan on Friday, no apparent public or private efforts to collaborate with progressives followed. There was no sequel to the fight for $2,000 checks. Hawley told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that he had not gotten a call from Sanders or any Democratic colleague about the proposal or spoken with any of them about it. Sanders, meanwhile, declined to say if he had even talked to Hawley, only saying in response to questions that Democrats had moved on from an effort to force companies to pay a $15 wage in their COVID bill. A source close to Sanders confirmed that the two men did not speak about the proposed amendment to require companies to pay a $15 minimum wage.Asked if Democrats wanted to work with him right now, Hawley said, “I don’t think they particularly want to work with anybody.”But that doesn’t appear to be so.Sen. Jon Ossoff—the Democrat from Georgia who won his race for Senate the same day Hawley encouraged the mob that attacked it—told The Daily Beast on Tuesday, “I’m not going to rule out working with any colleagues.” He said he’d be open to considering Hawley’s proposal, adding, “I’m encouraged that there is interest among Republican senators in taking action to increase wages.”Ever since Jan. 6, Democrats have contemplated how they could work again as normal with the over 150 congressional Republicans who voted to object to the 2020 election results and who spread conspiracies that President Joe Biden somehow did not win fairly. Relationships on typically chummy Capitol Hill have been strained, with flare-ups and personal attacks boiling over in committee hearings. Some Democratic lawmakers now keep lists of who they can work with and who they cannot, based on the votes that took place after the attack on Jan. 6.But Hawley’s case might be a unique test of the strained new atmosphere on Capitol Hill. To some Democrats, no other high-profile GOP lawmaker is more associated with the events of Jan. 6. Among many, particularly activists, Hawley is now firmly persona non grata—a contemptible figure who has fully earned himself a career as a pariah. “Josh Hawley has a lot to answer to,” said Joe Sanberg, a California businessman and advocate for raising the wage. “I don’t think he’s a relevant part of the conversation about the righteous fight for the minimum wage for 22 million people who earn less than $15 an hour.”But few, if any, occupy the space on the political spectrum that the freshman Republican has staked out—space that has situated Hawley to find, on occasion, common ground with progressives.In addition to the splashier $2,000 check campaign and the minimum wage proposal, Hawley has introduced legislation to require some colleges to pay off the debts of students who default on their loans and bills to rein in pharmaceutical prices. He has been an outspoken critic of Wall Street and corporate America, albeit from a conservative perspective, but in ways that found him occasionally hitting similar notes as some on the left.For many progressives who might be inclined to agree with some of Hawley’s proposals, wariness and skepticism about the ambitious senator’s populist overtures have prevailed. Many have noted that his brand of populism is animated by a nationalist, anti-immigration sentiment they find xenophobic or even racist; others simply don’t take his stances all too seriously.Show-Me State Tells Hawley to Show Himself Out, Poll Finds“I have always been immensely skeptical of it,” said Marshall Steinbaum, an economics professor at the University of Utah who focuses on inequality, labor, and antitrust issues. “It’s not a matter of making common cause with strange political bedfellows… I definitely take the view that having Hawley in some putative coalition discredits that coalition.”But other Democrats have welcomed the emergence of Republicans who could, potentially, help them advance the pro-worker economic policies they’ve been campaigning on for years. Clearly, Sanders previously believed that working with Hawley could help deliver direct relief to people hit hard by the pandemic. "We are working on bipartisan legislation," Sanders said in a speech from the Senate floor in December. "And Senator Hawley has done a very, very good job on this."Hawley, meanwhile, has been a vocal critic of the “radical left.” But when the partnership with Sanders emerged last year, he told reporters, “Hey, as I’ve said, I’ll work with anybody.”The senators’ efforts on stimulus checks prompted commentators to raise their eyebrows—at a “budding left-right populist alliance,” as The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent put it. Ultimately, the bill that passed on Dec. 26 fell far short of what the duo asked for, with direct checks of only $600, and a standalone floor vote on $2,000 checks they pushed for later was blocked by Senate GOP leadership. But that full amount will almost certainly come eventually, with the Democratic-controlled Congress slated to send out $1,400 direct payments as part of a new relief plan this month.The new round of relief was still an abstraction when Capitol Hill was ruptured on Jan. 6, the very day Democrats sealed the Senate majority. In the aftermath, seven Senate Democrats requested that the Senate Ethics Committee open an investigation to obtain a “complete account” of Hawley’s role, and that of Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX), in the events of the day. Arguing that they had “lent legitimacy to the mob’s cause and made future violence more likely,” the senators said the body to determine whether the Republicans violated the rules and therefore merited punishment—including expulsion. Sanders was not on the letter.In response, Hawley accused the Democrats of trying to “cancel” him and filed his own complaint to the Ethics panel about their letter.The Missouri senator proceeded to play virtually no role in the shaping of the COVID relief plan that developed after Biden took office. Most Senate Democrats have avoided declaring they will never work with him again, but no one is rushing to work with him.Hawley has nevertheless tried to get a piece of the ongoing stimulus action, especially on the minimum wage, which has become a key focus of the current relief plan. In addition to proposing a requirement for “billion-dollar” companies to pay a $15 hourly wage, Hawley rolled out what he called the “Blue-Collar Bonus,” a tax credit intended to give employees of smaller companies a way to reach the $15 threshold, at government expense. Critics responded that the structure of his plan would give companies huge loopholes to avoid paying a fair wage.It also explicitly excludes non-citizens and undocumented workers—a nonstarter for Democrats, and a sign to progressives like Sanberg that it’s impossible to take any good in Hawley’s proposals without also taking on the bad. “He has terrible judgment. He’s always trying to move to where he thinks political winds are—when you’re moving with political winds without any moral center, it takes you right into hurricanes,” he said.But Pete d’Alessandro, a former top Sanders political adviser in Iowa, said sometimes there isn’t a choice. “Are you not gonna work with every single senator who thinks we still need to look into the election?” he told The Daily Beast. “Because there’s more than Hawley on that. If you buy into what Congress is supposed to do, if you draw these buckets, there’s not gonna be a lot of people to work with, at some point.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Germany seeks to extend AstraZeneca jabs to over 65s soon

    Germany's vaccine regulator should recommend within days that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be given to people older than 65 as evidence mounts of its efficacy, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday. Data from Britain show that the jab works "very well" in older people, Spahn told German television, adding that he had asked the regulator to adjust its recommendation accordingly so the vaccine can be rolled out quickly to those over 65. "If we could vaccinate the over-65-year-olds with AstraZeneca, that would really speed things up and protect the most vulnerable more quickly," he said.

  • CrossFit condemns Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'loathsome and dangerous lies'

    CrossFit has publicly disavowed Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over the Republican's previous support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories.

  • Pro-Trump channel awkwardly shuts down conspiracy theories to follow YouTube guidelines

    Anchors on RSBN have been playing conspiracy whack-a-mole, swatting down paranoid comments to which they themselves seem sympathetic.