Bafta viewers defend Andrew Scott after ‘disgusting’ question on red carpet

Andrew Scott fans have defended the actor after he was subject to an awkward line of questioning on the Baftas red carpet.

The Irish stage and screen star has been highly praised for his performance in the Andrew Haigh-directed drama All of Us Strangers, in which he plays a grieving writer who begins a romance with his mysterious neighbour, played by Paul Mescal.

Along with his co-star Mescal, Scott, 47, presented the Bafta for Best Animated Film during Sunday’s ceremony (18 February) at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Ahead of the awards, the Fleabag actor gave interviews on the red carpet, speaking to journalists including Colin Paterson from the BBC.

A clip of their brief interaction shows the reporter asking whether he knew the Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan.

After confirming that he knew his fellow Irish star, Scott was then asked about his reaction when he first saw the “naked dance scene” in the Emerald Fennel-directed film.

One of Saltburn’s most discussed moments is when Keoghan’s character, Oliver, struts through an empty house, naked, soundtracked by Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s classic pop hit “Murder on the Dancefloor”.

In response, Scott shook his head and after stuttering for a few seconds, added: “I won’t spoil it for anybody.”

Andrew Scott and BBC journalist Colin Paterson (BBC News)

Despite the Sherlock star appearing embarrassed at the topic, journalist Paterson continued: “There was a lot of talk about prosthetics. How well do you know him?”

At this, Scott shook his head again and left the conversation, as Paterson asked: “Too much?”

Though seemingly intended as a joke, the BBC interviewer’s words have been criticised heavily across social media, with many unimpressed with the nature of the questions.

“This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid,” reads one viewer’s response on X/Twitter.

Andrew Scott (Getty Images)

Another fan noted that the bizarre interaction is a result of a desire to create moments that will spread widely online, writing: “Social media has ruined us. The need to ‘go viral’ from red carpet interviews is destroying them.”

Meanwhile, a different Bafta commentator wrote: “I think there’s a time and a place to discuss penises and I’m not sure if a red carpet is one of them.”

The Independent has reached out to Andrew Scott and the BBC for comment.

Similarly, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri was forced to shut down requests for comment on photos of her co-star Jeremy Allen White at the Golden Globes last month. Shortly before the ceremony, White had sparked online conversation after his Calvin Klein underwear campaign came out.

When Edebiri was asked to give her reaction to the photos, she replied: “I’m happy for him, that’s my boy. You know what I mean? I do feel like I want people to understand he’s my co-worker.”

You can find the full list of Bafta winners here.