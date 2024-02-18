Baftas 2024 – live: Hollywood stars arrive in rainy London for awards ceremony

The Baftas 2024 are almost here, with the biggest film stars in the world set to attend.

In the next few days, Hollywood actors, including Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will make their way to London for the ceremony, which is taking place at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (18 February).

The winners will be named exactly one month after the nominated films, actors, directors and writers were revealed by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference.

This year’s Baftas , which are airing on BBC One, will be presented by actor David Tennant. This will mark the Scottish actor’s first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.

Films in contention at this year’s ceremony include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Stone.

Baftas 2024

Saturday 17 February 2024 12:02

Rising Star nominees

08:30

The only Baftas category voted for by the public is the Rising Star award, nominees for which include Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi as well as The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, whose film credits include Theatre Camp and Bottoms.

Previous winners include Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Tom Holland and Daniel Kaluuya.

08:04

Baftas 2024: When and how to watch the ceremony

06:02

03:04

Films in contention include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

David Tennant will be on hosting duties tomorrow night

Saturday 17 February 2024 23:56

Saturday 17 February 2024 22:04

Saturday 17 February 2024 21:03

Clara Amfo and Alex Zane will be on red carpet hosting duties tomorrow night

Saturday 17 February 2024 20:02

The fun will kick off at 3pm UK time.

Saturday 17 February 2024 18:03

David Tennant has revealed the one rule he will follow when he is on hosting duties tomorrow night, and it involves NOT making a joke about pop singer Taylor Swift.

Saturday 17 February 2024 16:01

A Bafta and Oscar nominee has just arrived on Netflix UK

Saturday 17 February 2024 15:08

Past Lives has just been added to Netflix UK.

Korean-Canadian writer and director Celine Song’s debut movie is nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at next month’s Oscars, while its star Teo Yoo is up for Best Actor at the Baftas tomorrow night.

Read more here:

Best Picture Oscar nominee arrives on Netflix UK

Saturday 17 February 2024 13:02

Louis Chilton writes that the nominations list contains some surprises, but also some major snubs:

Saturday 17 February 2024 11:02

David Tennant has revealed one of the biggest hosting no-nos he gleaned from Jo Koy’s Golden Globes presenting disaster.

Things are warming up....

Saturday 17 February 2024 10:05

When and how to watch the ceremony

Saturday 17 February 2024 06:00

Sunday’s ceremony will begin live in London at 4pm GMT, with an edited version being shown once it is concluded at 7pm GMT. However, you will be able to stream red carpet coverage from content creator Zainab Jiwa, starting at 2.30pm GMT, on the Baftas’ TikTok channel.

Clara Amfo and Alex Zane will also be covering the red carpet simultaneously, which viewers can tune in to on the Bafta’s YouTube livestream.

A televised version of the film awards will be available to watch on BBC One. It will also be available to stream on iPlayer and BritBox.

For those outside of the UK, you can check the Baftas website to find alternative broadcasters. But don’t forget to check your local listing, as transmission times may vary.

77th annual British Academy Film Awards will be hosted by David Tennant

Prince William will reportedly attend ceremony amid his wife’s recovery from abdominal surgery

Saturday 17 February 2024 05:00

Prince William will reportedly be in attendance at the Sunday ceremony even amid his wife Princess Kate’s recovery from abdominal surgery.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have typically attended the star-studded event together. However, as the latter remains in recovery, she will join William, according to British tabloid Express.

In the immediate weeks following Kate’s operation, William had taken time off to support his family. He more recently returned to attend to his Royal duties as his father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer last month.

Who and what won big last year?

Saturday 17 February 2024 04:00

Last year’s Baftas were held away from the Royal Albert Hall for the first time in seven years, with all the action taking place at London’s Southbank Centre, with Richard E Grant on hosting duties.

Going into the 2024 ceremony, German-language war drama, All Quiet on the Western Front, led the nominations with a whopping 14 nods.

And surprise surprise, the World War 1 epic directed by Edward Berger, took home the most trophies (7 total), including Best Picture and Best Director.

Bafta 2024 predictions

Saturday 17 February 2024 03:00

Thanks to Letterboxd, we can all fill out our very own Bafta 2024 prediction ballots.

Who will be presenting the iconic gold face trophies?

Saturday 17 February 2024 02:00

Cate Blanchett, David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Idris Elba, Hugh Grant and Gillian Anderson are among the most recent Bafta presenters confirmed.

Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daryl McCormack, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim and Taylor Russell will also present.

Saturday 17 February 2024 01:00

Saturday 17 February 2024 00:00

Director Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads the race at this year’s Baftas after receiving 13 nominations, including in the Best Film category – but there is outrage over several key omissions.

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' received nominations in 13 categories, including Best Film

Friday 16 February 2024 23:00

The Independent’s Adam White takes a look at how the Bafta- and Oscar-nominated director of the Bafta- and Oscar-nominated picture The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer, became Britain’s most mysterious filmmaker.

With the release of his fourth film 'The Zone of Interest' – which has just earned him a Best Director nod at the Oscars – the man behind 'Sexy Beast' and 'Under the Skin' has confirmed himself as a mercurial visionary. Adam White speaks to close collaborators past and present – including Ray Winstone and Amanda Redman – to solve the enduring mystery of the Gen-X Kubrick

WATCH: Cillian Murphy says 'yes' to 28 Years Later

Friday 16 February 2024 22:00

The Independent’s own Jacob Stolworthy had a chance to sit down with Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy. And, of course, he couldn’t help but ask a burning question about the potential of a 28 Years Later sequel.

Friday 16 February 2024 21:30

Read Ellie Harrison’s interview with 26-year-old Bafta Rising Star nominee McKenna-Bruce on her breakout role in How to Have Sex.

The 26-year-old rising star plays a teenage girl growing up too fast in the Malia-set party film. She tells Ellie Harrison about filming the Cannes sensation and what it's like to have the biggest moments in her life and career collide

Who votes for the Baftas Rising Star category?

Friday 16 February 2024 21:00

Unlike the rest of Bafta’s film, producing and acting categories, which are voted on by a special jury of experts in the craft, the EE Rising Star Award is determined by the public.

While a jury still selects the nominees in the category, the final winner is selected entirely by public votes via text, internet or phone.

Last year saw Sex Education’s Emma Mackey win the honour. This year, Jacob Elordi (Euphoria and Priscilla), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) and Mia McKenna-Bruce (How to Have Sex) have all been nominated.

Quick glimpse at Baftas front-row seating arrangement

Friday 16 February 2024 20:00

I spy a stacked room, including a healthy mix of stars on the rise – Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) – sprinkled in between Hollywood royalty, including Cate Blanchett, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone and Margot Robbie.

Friday 16 February 2024 19:30

The Doctor Who star, 52, has revealed one of the biggest hosting no-nos he gleaned from Jo Koy’s Golden Globes presenting disaster.

When asked if he had any nerves about the forthcoming gig – especially given Koy’s poorly received performance at the January Golden Globes – Tennant explained to Variety that “not being a comic I feel gives me a slight cover”.

“I’m not really expected to be good at any of that stuff. I’m just there to hold it all together,” the Scottish actor said ahead of the ceremony.

“And don’t diss Tay Tay, I think is the lesson to be learned. I live in a house of Taylor Swift fans, so I know better,” he added, referring to Koy’s failed joke about pop singer Swift.

'Doctor Who' star will host the 77th annual British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (18 February)

Now back to our regularly scheduled programming

Friday 16 February 2024 18:45

Message from Bafta host David Tennant

Let's hear it for the Aussies

Friday 16 February 2024 18:25

Australian natives Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) and Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me) are competing against each other for the Bafta Rising Star category, alongside The Bear breakout Ayo Edebiri, How to Have Sex’s Mia Mckenna-Bruce and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor.

Should either Elordi or Wilde win, they would become the first Australian actor to earn the award.

A night of big possibility for Irish actors

Friday 16 February 2024 18:20

Should the Dublin-born Keoghan or the Cork-born Murphy triumph in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category, they would become the first Irish-born actor to take home the trophy.

Keoghan is nominated for his performance in Saltburn, and Murphy landed a nod for his role in Oppenheimer.

Emma Stone could break records

Friday 16 February 2024 18:15

The Poor Things star could also become the first person ever to win Best Actress in a Leading Role as well as Outstanding British Film in one night should she take both categories.

Stone is credited as a producer on the Yorgos Lanthimos drama, which would mean she too would earn the win for Outstanding British Film.

The only other person to earn a similar victory is Nomadland’s star and producer Frances McDormand, who won Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Film at the 2021 ceremony.

Carey Mulligan or Emma Stone could join a special club

Friday 16 February 2024 18:10

Both Mulligan and Stone could join an exclusive club of only 15 other female actors who’ve won Best Actress in a Leading Role two times or more, should one of them win the category.

Mulligan, who has been nominated for Maestro, won the honour back in 2009 for An Education, while Stone, who received the new nod for Poor Things, took the category in 2016 for La La Land.

Women of Colour could make history

Friday 16 February 2024 18:05

In the whole (77-year) history of the Baftas, no person of colour has ever won Best Actress in a Leading Role.

However, if The Color Purple’s Fantasia Barrino or Rye Lane’s Vivian Oparah wins the trophy, they could make history. They are up against Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Margot Robbie (Barbie), and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

Biggest Baftas records that could be broken this year

Friday 16 February 2024 18:00

With the help of BonusCodeBets.co.uk, here are some of the biggest Baftas records that could be broken this year:

Sandra Hüller could win in two major acting categories for two different roles in two different films!

The 45-year-old German actor has landed two Bafta nominations: Best Actress in a Leading Role for her powerful and stunning performance in the Oscar-nominated courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall as well as Best Actress in a Support Role for her performance in the Oscar-nominated historical drama The Zone of Interest.

Should she win both categories, Hüller would achieve a feat that’s never been done in the history of the Baftas.

Friday 16 February 2024 17:30

Read The Independent’s interview with the “Murder on the Dancefloor” hitmaker:

The singer, who brought the world joy with her Kitchen Discos in lockdown, tells Ellie Harrison about the heady turn of the millennium and her dreamy new record, 'Hana'

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform her 24-year-old track

Friday 16 February 2024 17:00

To all those in attendance, as well as those enjoying the broadcast/live stream, prepare to get your dancing shoes on.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be performing her 24-year-old track “Murder on the Dancefloor”.

The British singer-songwriter’s 2002 song saw a resurgence in popularity after it was featured in Emerald Fennell’s incredibly divisive comedy thriller Saltburn.

In an interview last month with The Independent, Ellis-Bextor reacted to the renewed love for her song.

“It’s been pretty wild actually, but I’m definitely here for it,” she said. “I’ve always loved the fact that I’m not really in control of what happens to me and my music for a lot of the time, and I’ve always just been open to these new adventures and seeing what can happen.”

Which A-listers will be at the Baftas?

Friday 16 February 2024 16:25

Bafta has provided a glimpse behind the curtain, revealing which Hollywood stars will be in attendance at this year’s ceremony.

A behind-the-scenes photo shared on the organisation’s official Twitter page shows off the seating arrangement for Sunday’s ceremony.

Sat on the front row alongside one another will be Cate Blanchett, Ayo Edebiri, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Margot Robbie.

Scattered behind them will be, among others, Greta Gerwig, Emily Blunt,Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling, Rye Lane nominee Vivian Oparah, Paul Mescal and Carey Mulligan.

Meanwhile, other stars who'll be present include Christopher Nolan, Rosamund Pike, Hugh Grant, singer Dua Lipa – and, for good measure, David Beckham.

How and when can you watch this year's ceremony?

Friday 16 February 2024 15:28

The Bafta awards won’t be televised live, and will start around 4pm on Sunday (16 February).

But there will be red carpet coverage – and, of course, an edited version will be shown on Sunday evening.

Find all the details about how you can watch all the Baftas coverage here.

Who is hosting the Baftas?

Friday 16 February 2024 14:29

After what was considered a disastrous presenting slot for Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond in 2023, Bafta has gone with what could be perceived to be a safe pair of hands for the 2024 ceremony: the likeable David Tennant.

The Doctor Who star said he was “honoured” to have been asked and, in an interview with The Guardian on Friday (16 February), said of the impending ceremony: I don’t currently feel particularly challenged because everything’s written down for me and I don’t have to worry about winning – or not winning – an award.

Describing the opportunity as “liberating”, Tennant added: “Who knows why they asked me; I must have been pretty far down the list. Expectations are pretty much zero. I don’t have anything to prove.”

Who is nominated at the 2024 Baftas?

Friday 16 February 2024 13:30

This year’s Bafta nominations were announced on 18 January by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference.

Leading this year’s pack are Oppenheimer and Poor Things – but you can find the full list of everything in contention below.

Friday 16 February 2024 12:56

Hello! Welcome to our Baftas 2024 live blog, which will provide you movie lovers with all the updates you need ahead of this year’s ceremony.