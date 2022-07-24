Save an extra 30% on Kate Spade totes, purses and backpacks during this summer sale

Shop new markdowns on Kate Spade purses, backpacks and totes and save up to 50%.

If you're already prepping your back to school shopping lists, we have all the summer sales you should turn to. One of our favorites is the Kate Spade sale, which is currently offering incredible savings on customer-favorite totes, backpacks and purses, with an extra 30% off select styles today only.

Shop the Kate Spade sale

Now is a great time to snag a chic new backpack or tote bag that will hold all your essentials and look cute doing it. The Kate Spade sale will allow you to get a designer purse or backpack for a fraction of the price. To scoop the savings, just enter coupon code FRESH at checkout.

One great option on sale is the Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel, a quality bag that's perfect for everyday use. It can be carried as a handbag or you can attach the matching strap to wear it as a crossbody. This bag has a 4.6-star rating, with nearly 140 5-star reviews. It's now on sale starting at $146.30 with coupon code FRESH, a major markdown from its original price of $348. It's available in four stunning colors, including Romaine and Orchid.

If you’re looking for a fashionable twist on the classic backpack, consider the Kate Spade Day Pack Medium Backpack. Available in three sophisticated pastel shades, this compact pack is down from $298 to just $104.30 with the coupon code. Made of pebbled leather with a sweet Spade flower jacquard lining, this backpack fits an iPhone, large wallet, iPad and more of your daily essentials.

