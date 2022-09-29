A bag of guns, coke, meth and 2-year-old child. Fresno Sheriff’s find that and more in raid

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday seized guns, ammunition, methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine when they raided a home near southwest Fresno, spokesman Tony Botti reported.

The house was located near South Prospect and West Church avenues, where a special investigations unit chased down a man identified as Gerardo Hernandez, 25, who was captured while trying to hide a bag containing weapons, cocaine and methamphetamine, said Botti. Inside the home, the deputies found more methamphetamine, processed marijuana, 200 marijuana plants and cash. The total amount of drugs amounted to a pound of methamphetamine and seven ounces of cocaine.

A 2-year-old child on the property was turned over to their mother who was not involved in the criminal activity.

In addition to Hernandez, those arrested included Manuel Pineda, 50, who was sought on an auto theft warrant; Guadalupe Pineda, 71, who was cited and released on a drug charge; and Rachel Garretson, 39, who was sought on an auto theft warrant.

Botti said anyone aware of illegal drug activity should call the Narcotics Hotline at 800-660-1086 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or email drugtip@fresnsheriff.org or valleycrimestoppers.org.