Bag of money found in car after Waveland bank robbery, high speed chase across Coast

The suspect has been identified in connection with a bank robbery in Waveland that led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through Hancock and Harrison counties before he was stopped and arrested.

In a press release, Harrison County Sheriff office said David Rester Jr., 51, of in Vidalia, Louisiana, was arrested and charged with one count of felony evasion. He is being held on $150,000 set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray and the press release said more charges are pending through other agencies .

Waveland Police Lt. Chad Dorn confirmed that Waveland Police started the chase Friday morning about 11 a.m. after The People’s Bank was robbed there.

Harrison County joined the chase when the white Honda Accord sped through the streets of Harrison County north of Long Beach before heading up to the interstate in Gulfport.

Dorn confirmed that the chase reached speeds of more than 120 mph before ending on Highway 67 in D’Iberville.

Officers found a bag with money in it in the vehicle after Rester was taken into custody.