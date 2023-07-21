Bag of rocks, fired shell casing and a backpack: Details of the killing in downtown Indy

Mere minutes after a fatal shooting downtown, Indianapolis police in court records said a man approached them and revealed he was responsible.

Howard Moffitt, with his hands up, walked toward two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers Thursday morning, saying he shot the 52-year-old lying dead on the sidewalk, according to a preliminary probable cause affidavit.

When asked the whereabouts of the weapon, Moffitt said he stowed it in his backpack, the affidavit states.

Moffitt is now jailed on a preliminary murder charge in the fatal shooting of Anthony Christopher Drummer. Court records said Moffitt, 30, gave investigators several explanations of what led up to the shooting. Witnesses told another side, records show.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

What court records reveal, and don't reveal, about what happened

Having heard Moffitt’s statements, officers in the affidavit said they detained and took him to the department’s homicide office for questioning.

Meanwhile, at the park, police spoke to witnesses who said a man had been telling them and others he had shot Drummer, who went by Tony. One witness said Moffitt mentioned Tony had rocks in his backpack and was about to rob someone. The same witness then noted overhearing Moffitt and Drummer arguing the night before.

The shooting was reported by a person riding their bike home when they saw Drummer unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Meridian Street, near American Legion Mall.

Police found a fired shell casing on a bench next to Drummer, along with a backpack and a small bag of rocks attached.

Inside Moffitt’s bag, police said they found a black and silver 40-caliber pistol with an empty chamber, and a machete. The affidavit said the firearm is being processed.

At the homicide office, investigators said Moffitt did not ask for an attorney and made a number of statements about what happened, though a motive was not clear. The affidavit said Moffitt stated he was walking back from a gas station when he saw Drummer and another person. He then walked up to the pair and fired the shot about 2 feet away, records said.

Moffitt told police he got his black and gray firearm in 2020.

Police said when left in the interview room by himself, Moffitt muttered about being glad he shot “that b**** in the head.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: What led to downtown killing near WWII memorial