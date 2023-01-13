Baggies of cocaine, fentanyl, meth found in car after driver's arrest

Jan. 13—INTERLOCHEN — During an early-morning traffic stop, a Copemish man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant — then baggies of narcotics were found in his car.

At 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputy was patrolling Green Lake Township when he saw a car traveling on Griner Parkway.

When he pulled over the 60-year-old Copemish driver, the deputy said he discovered that the man did not have proper insurance or registration. According to the incident report, the driver also had a felony warrant out for his arrest in Grand Traverse County.

Capt. Chris Clark said the Copemish man was arrested on that warrant.

After he was handcuffed, Clark said, the deputy searched the vehicle and found "multiple baggies containing suspected illegal narcotics, needles and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia."

The suspected illegal narcotics tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to Clark.

The Copemish man, who is currently being held in the Grand Traverse County Jail, is awaiting arraignment.

As of Thursday afternoon, official charges from the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office had not yet been announced.