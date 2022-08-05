In Baghdad's Sadr City, cleric's support underpins protests

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAMYA KULLAB
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Husayn ibn Ali
    Grandson of Muhammad, son of Ali ibn Abi Talib and Fatimah bint Muhammad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Khalil Ibrahim’s four sons are among thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric staging a sit-in outside Iraq’s parliament after storming the building last week in a stunning move that threw the country into a new era of political instability.

Ibrahim is behind them all the way, he says — as are practically all his neighbors in Sadr City, the huge Baghdad district of millions of largely impoverished Shiites that is the heart of support for the cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr.

Every house within the district’s concrete jungle has members participating in the sit-in, the 70-year-old Ibrahim told The Associated Press on Thursday. “This time we know there will be change, we are sure of it,” he said.

Al-Sadr derives his political weight largely from their seemingly unending support. His word has spurred meticulously organized mass protests at various times in the past, bringing Baghdad to a halt and disrupting the political process. Many in Sadr City proclaim their devotion to al-Sadr, dismissing allegations of corruption against his movement.

They are drawn by his religious rhetoric and the promise of long-sought change and recognition for a community that is among Iraq’s most destitute.

Most in Sadr City complain of inadequate basic services, including electricity in the scorching summer heat — temperatures soared above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) Thursday. The majority who spoke to the AP did not finish school, and those who did say they can’t find work.

Prompted by protest calls by al-Sadr's party, they overran parliament on Saturday, before pulling back to the sit-in outside the building. Their gathering is preventing al-Sadr’s Iranian-backed political rivals from forging ahead with government formation. Al-Sadr, whose party won the largest number of seats in the last election, had been demanding a majority government that would have squeezed out his rivals.

The standoff extends an unprecedented political impasse, 10 months since the elections. On Friday, hundreds of thousands heeded al-Sadr's call yet again, gathering for a mass prayer in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

The cleric elicits a powerful combination of religion, in particular by evoking the sacrifices of Imam Hussein, a revered figure in Shiite Islam. He also taps into Sadr City’s long history as an epicenter of mass social demonstration where sentiments of oppression and revolution run deep.

This history dates back to the district’s founding soon after the 1958 overthrow of the monarchy by Abdel Karim Qassim.

Called Revolution City back then, Qassim built settlements for migrants from southern Iraq, many of whom were violently dispossessed of land and suffered immense poverty. The area's five original sectors would grew over the following decades to 100 sectors, with 2.5 million residents.

However, promises to develop the neighborhood never came to fruition throughout Iraq’s turbulent modern history and it fell into neglect, creating an urban underclass segregated from the rest of Baghdad society.

Under Saddam Hussein, it became a center for Shiite resistance. After the U.S.-led invasion in 2003, it was renamed Sadr City after al-Sadr’s father.

In a speech Wednesday, al-Sadr instructed his followers to carry on with the sit-in and called for early elections, the dissolution of parliament and amendments to the constitution.

In the Ibrahim household, the demands are simpler. They want to own a house and find work. Ibrahim’s sons only have irregular day laborer jobs. His eldest is 23, and none went past primary school.

The entire family — 12 persons in all — live in a house where the rent takes up most their incomes, even though Ibrahim worked his entire life as a guard outside the Education Ministry.

Hamida, Ibrahim’s wife, desperately wants to own a house of their own. “We filled out applications for government housing, we filled out applications for jobs, but nothing worked,” she said.

As she spoke, the electricity cut out. “There it goes again,” she sighed.

More recently, al-Sadr’s support, which extends to parts of southern Iraq, has shown signs of eroding. Though the party was the biggest vote-getter in October’s elections, its total votes were under a million, less than in previous elections.

The party has been part of multiple governments over the years, yet Sadr City has seen little improvement. Despite his portrayal as a hero the dispossessed, his party has a vast network of civil servant appointees across Iraq’s state institutions, ready to do its bidding. Contractors doing business with the ministries under his control have complained of harassment and threats from his party members.

Critics accuse the cleric of using his followers as pawns by evoking the legacy of his father, Mohamed Sadeq al-Sadr a highly respected Shiite religious figure killed by Saddam’s regime in the 1990s.

In Sadr City, his supporters are quick to defend him, saying his political opponents have obstructed his agenda.

Many said his calls to protest gave them purpose beyond the monotony of their poverty-stricken lives. The protest call is disseminated from Sadr’s party offices down to tribal leaders, who pass it on to their members.

Many protesters who stormed the parliament last Saturday said it was their first glimpse of the halls of power, where they are seldom welcome.

“I saw the big buildings, the beautiful rooms, and I thought ‘How can this exist in the same city where I am struggling?’” said Mohammed Alaa, a grocer in Sadr City. “Aren’t we human also?”

Portraits of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, hang outside almost every door in Sadr City. Ashoura, next Monday, commemorates his killing, and Iraqis typically march in the thousands to mark the day in the holy city of Karbala, south of Baghdad.

Al-Sadr’s messaging is suffused with references to Hussein’s sacrifice and calls to rise up against oppression. In Saturday’s speech, al-Sadr said he was against bloodshed, but added that “reform comes only through sacrifice,” pointing to the example of the imam.

The comparison resonates among his followers. A portrait of Imam Hussein glitters in Ibrahim’s modest living room.

“Imam Hussein called for reform and revolution, and now our leaders are also,” Ibrahim said. “Of course, some can ignore that, but we can’t.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week's devastating floods and meet with those affected. The White House announced Friday that the Bidens would join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center.

  • Proving war crimes isn't simple – a forensics expert explains what's involved with documenting human rights violations during conflicts, from Afghanistan to Ukraine

    A Ukrainian war crimes investigator photographs the aftermath of a Russian missile attack in Zatoka, Ukraine, on July 26, 2022. Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images The United Nations reports that at least 5,237 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the Ukraine war – but other estimates place this figure at more than 10,000. Ukraine, meanwhile, has started more than 16,000 investigations into suspected war crimes committed by Russians. For me and my colleagues – who sinc

  • NATO members working with defence companies to boost weapons supplies to Ukraine -Stoltenberg

    NATO members are working closely with defence companies to ensure Ukraine gets more supplies of weapons and equipment to be prepared for the long haul in its war with Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "We are providing a lot of support but we need to do even more and be prepared for the long haul," Stoltenberg told Reuters in an interview. In recent months, the United States and other Western countries have begun shipping more advanced conventional weapons systems to Ukraine, including high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) that offer a longer range and more precision.

  • Hundreds of thousands gather for mass prayer in Baghdad

    Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis heeded the call of an influential Shiite cleric to gather in a show of strength for a mass prayer in the heart of Baghdad's government zone on Friday. The powerful cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, had called on his followers from across Iraq to come to pray inside Baghdad's Green Zone — a heavily fortified area in the heart of the city that houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

  • Ukraine, Syria expected to top Erdogan-Putin talks in Russia

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Russia Friday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin focusing on a grain deal brokered by Turkey and the U.N., prospects for talks on ending hostilities in Ukraine, the situation in Syria and growing economic ties between Moscow and Ankara. Speaking at the start of the meeting at Putin’s Black Sea residence in Sochi, Erdogan said their negotiations would help “put forward the role that Turkey and Russia play in the region.”

  • China's Sanya holiday hotspot shuts duty-free malls, venues to curb COVID

    Sanya, a top tropical holiday destination on China's southern Hainan island, began closing its duty free malls on Friday in response to a worsening COVID-19 outbreak. Since China shut its international borders in early 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hainan's duty-free industry has boomed, becoming a vital channel for global brands from Gucci to Coach, La Mer to L'Oreal to reach Chinese shoppers. But Sanya International Duty Free City in Haitang Bay, run by China Duty Free Group and Hainan's largest offshore mall, shut for an undetermined period on Friday to prevent COVID-19 spreading, a post on its Weibo account said.

  • Incumbent Scott Cepicky secures seat for another term in 64th House District

    Scott Cepicky ahead in the 64th House District drawing 2,122 votes, or 53.9%, according to early voting results in Aug. 4 state Republican Primary.

  • SE Asian nations criticize Myanmar, but weaker than expected

    Southeast Asian foreign ministers issued a joint statement Friday after a series of meetings in the Cambodian capital criticizing Myanmar for its lack of progress in ending violence there, but with weaker language than several countries had hoped for. Myanmar’s military-led government, which seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, has been accused of thousands of extrajudicial killings, and last week carried out its first official executions in decades, raising an outcry from several members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and countries around the world. ASEAN has been trying to implement a five-point consensus it reached on Myanmar last year, calling for dialogue among all concerned parties, provision of humanitarian assistance and an immediate cessation of violence, among other things.

  • Analysis-Global rice supplies at risk as harsh weather hits top exporters

    Adverse weather across top rice suppliers in Asia, including the biggest exporter India, is threatening to reduce the output of the world's most important food staple and stoke food inflation that is already near record highs. Rice has bucked the trend of rising food prices amid bumper crops and large inventories at exporters over the past two years, even as COVID-19, supply disruptions and more recently the Russia-Ukraine conflict made other grains costlier. But inclement weather in exporting countries in Asia, which accounts for about 90% of the world's rice output, is likely to change the price trajectory, traders and analysts said.

  • The AP Interview: Samantha Power on food crisis

    As administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Samantha Power is dealing now with a global food crisis that has hundreds of millions going hungry. (Aug. 5)

  • Magnet fishers fined after pulling 86 rockets from Fort Stewart river

    The trio have a September court date.

  • Trump is brushing off concerns about the DOJ's Capitol attack investigation while his lawyers warn that indictments may be coming

    Trump has dismissed concerns about possible legal exposure and ignored warnings not to talk to his former advisors, according to CNN.

  • Twitter Users Hate Agreeing With Dick Cheney About Donald Trump

    "Some have said that if Satan criticized Donald Trump, his approval would go up. Now with Dick Cheney, we can really test that theory," one Twitter user noted.

  • Ukraine’s military intel leaks Russian soldiers discussing absurdity of orders on frontline

    The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published on YouTube on Aug. 4 an intercepted telephone conversation in which two Russian soldiers discuss the situation at the front, with one of them complaining about the senselessness of their orders.

  • Jared Kushner told Ivanka he was 'ready' for the end of Trump's presidency during its final days: 'We will get our lives back'

    Kushner and Ivanka Trump have stayed out of the spotlight since leaving the White House and largely avoided former President Trump last year.

  • Taiwan tycoon pledges $100m to defend island from ‘evil’ China

    A Taiwanese microchip tycoon has pledged $100m (£82m) towards his country’s defences and urged citizens to stand up to the “evil” Chinese Communist Party.

  • Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) introduces amendment to Finland/Sweden NATO membership preventing U.S. from auto defending them.

    Senator Rand Paul introduced an amendment to the resolution supporting Finland & Sweden joining NATO that would prevent U.S. from auto defending them based on the obligations of common defense under NATO’s article 5. Finland and Sweden held out from joining NATO for decades, but recent Russian hostility in Ukraine, coupled with statements from the Kremlin that they may seek to reassert borders seen under the USSR, prompted them to apply for membership.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says it's bad for Trump that a grand jury investigating the Capitol riot subpoenaed his former White House counsel

    Cipollone is the highest-ranking Trump White House official to be called to testify before federal investigators over the January 6, 2021, attack.

  • For first time, Ukraine gains chance to shape course of war – ISW

    Ukraine has likely seized the strategic initiative in the war with Russia, forcing the Russians to redistribute forces and change priorities in response to Ukrainian counter-offensives, U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War or ISW said in its daily report on Aug 4.

  • Lindsey Graham gives 'shout-out' to Putin as Senate votes on adding Finland and Sweden to NATO: 'Without you, we wouldn't be here'

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed Finland and Sweden, historically neutral countries, to pursue NATO membership.