Bags filled for kids during the annual ‘Have a Heart’ volunteer day

(WHTM) – Saturday was the 11th annual “Have a Heart” volunteer day at Linglestown Life UMC church.

It’s done through a charity called “Caitlin Smiles” which Cheryl Hornung found in the memory of her daughter Caitlin who died of cancer 24 years ago.

Nearly 200 people volunteered on Saturday to stuff bags with books, coloring kits, and crafts that will be delivered to kids in local hospitals.

Hornung said, “Seeing the number of people helping is just heartwarming. I mean it makes me smile. So many people wanna help and give back and they just need opportunities to do so and we’re just very blessed they chose us to come out and help today.”

Since its founding, Caitlin Smiles has distributed arts and crafts to over 2.5 million children across 170 hospitals in Pennsylvania.

