Bags full of cash, gold bars, fast cars, and Kalashnikov rifles — James Bond or Rivne Oblast MP?

Criminal case opened against him under article on illegal enrichment. He faces 10 years imprisonment

Undeclared assets worth millions of dollars belonging to a Rivne Oblast Council member, who also serves as deputy head of the regional Forestry and Hunting Department office, were found during searches of his home and workplace, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Nov. 25.

The suspect illegally enriched himself while holding senior positions in the Polissya Forestry Office and the regional council, the Bureau said, proving it with more than $4 million in cash in various currencies, jewelry and expensive watches, including an elite Patek Philippe, gold coins, gold bars, two pistols, a Kalashnikov assault rifle with 16 magazines of ammunition, and three luxury cars found during the searches.

It was also reported that the suspect owned four land plots in Rivne where he was building cottages. These land plots were registered under nominal persons controlled by the official.

A criminal case was opened against him under the article on illegal enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces 10 years imprisonment.

