Bags of meth were among the items you could buy at this Circle K, Florida cops say

Circle K is best known for selling gas, beer and snacks, but one 24-hour store in West Florida was also offering bags of meth and fentanyl, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

The over-the-counter drug dealing was discovered when the Special Investigations Unit began tracking overdose calls along Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach, the sheriff’s office said in a Sept. 12 news release. Fort Walton Beach is about 40 miles east of Pensacola in the Panhandle.

“Several non-fatal drug overdoses occurred in the area surrounding the store,” the police department said.

“An extensive ongoing investigation led detectives to suspect a store employee ... was distributing fentanyl from inside the store.”

A search warrant executed Sept. 9 found 16 bags of drugs, “eight containing fentanyl, and eight containing methamphetamines,” officials said.

A 48-year-old woman working at the store was arrested and “charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a church, and sale, manufacture, or delivery of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a church,” officials said.

