The Bahamas archipelago seen from the sky
Aerial views of the Bahamas archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, seen from a plane.
Aerial views of the Bahamas archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, seen from a plane.
The North African nation was united in hopes and prayers that five-year-old Rayan Oram would be saved.
The data from wastewater samples can help communities detect the virus early on.
Machine Gun Kelly feels like an AI gathered everything from the Myspace era of pop culture and turned it into a sentient being, so it’s surprising it took him this long to pen an ode to emo girls. But “Emo Girl,” featuring hair whipper-turned pop punker Willow Smith, is here and perhaps hell has frozen over, because it’s surprisingly pretty good.
It will be the first public road in the US that will be able to charge electric cars on the go. Electreon has already tested out the tech in Europe.
"It's been very painful to have women look like my mum feel like I'm not representing them," she said, "that I'm taking from them."
LGBTQ Olympians are speaking out against the Chinese government's record of human rights abuses as the Winter Olympics kick off in Beijing.Why it matters: Critics have dubbed the Beijing Games the "genocide Olympics" due to the Chinese government's treatment of Uyghurs and other minority groups, among other atrocities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's added pressure on the International Olympic Committee, which has publicly backed China and stayed si
The Senate Majority Leader apologized for a mistake in his recent remarks about the history of the high court and its first African-American justice
The Director of Austin Water says a treatment process upset is the cause behind the boil water notice. Bottled Water distribution locations will start tonight. The notice is expected to last two days.
A strange journey in the Province Lands.
Strained relationships in the royal family have been at an all-time high in recent years. Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the U.K. to settle in North America in early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly been on the outs as compared to the rest of the royal family. But […]
Four of the homes were declared uninhabitable. Children were living in two of the homes.
Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Republicans haven’t lost a statewide election since 2008. They have slapped Democrats around in just about every campaign, even running unopposed for a U.S. Senate seat in 2010 and U.S. House seat in 2020.Now it seems like they’re so desperate for a good fight that they’ve picked several among themselves.Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been riding high in polls in her state, has never lost an election. She served four terms in Congress before being elected governo
China advanced to the final after Team USA was disqualified.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he was unaware of Joe Rogan's use of the N-word when he voiced support for him amid a COVID-19 misinformation row.
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is two weeks away.
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin urged the former vice president to "wake up" when it comes to the former president.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved their family to California in 2020 — and in a new appearance, he shared a glimpse at their busy mornings
Memphis activist Pamela Moses has been sentenced to six years and one day in prison for illegally registering to vote […] The post Black woman sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote appeared first on TheGrio.
How can a show make us so uneasy yet so enthralled? Experts weigh in on the complexity of 'Euphoria's intense intrigue.
Eric Dickerson is one of the most accomplished running backs in NFL history. The Rams legend also has trouble sleeping and suspects he has CTE.