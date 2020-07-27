The Bahamas is letting in American travelers again — but only after tourists pay for a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a government facility

Ivan Cholakov / Shutterstock.com
On July 25, Brian Kim of The Points Guy reported that the Bahamas modified its policy which previously banned Americans from entering the country.
Now, US tourists will be allowed into the country but must quarantine for 14 days in a government facility at their own expense. After the quarantine, tourists will be tested for COVID-19, also at their own expense.
Previously, only US tourists who arrived by private plane or boat were able to travel to the Bahamas, following Prime Minister Hubert Minnis' ban on commercial air and sea travel.
Business Insider's Haven Orecchio-Egresitz previously reported that the US represents the "largest tourism market" for the Bahamas.
Currently, the United States has over 4.2 million cases of the coronavirus, while the Bahamas has reported just 342, according to John Hopkins.
The office of Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider regarding the revised travel policy.
