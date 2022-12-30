Bahamas regulator holds FTX assets pending delivery to customers, creditors

The logo of FTX is seen at the FTX Arena in Miami
1
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The Securities Commission of the Bahamas said on Thursday that it is holding FTX assets worth $3.5 billion based on market pricing at the time of transfer on a temporary basis to deliver them to customers and creditors who own them.

FTX's Bahamas unit's digital assets were transferred to digital wallets under the exclusive control of the commission in November soon after the company and its hedge fund Alameda Research and dozens of affiliates filed for U.S. bankruptcy.

Upon completion of the transfer, FTX founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang no longer had access to the tokens that were transferred or frozen, the executive director of the commission, Christina Rolle, said in an affidavit filed with the Bahamas Supreme Court.

"All transferred assets were and remain under the sole control of the commission," Rolle said.

Lawyers for crypto exchange FTX earlier this month opposed a demand for internal records from its Bahamian business, saying they "do not trust" the Bahamian government with data that could be used to siphon off assets from the bankrupt company.

The authorities in the Bahamas, where the company had its headquarters, appointed liquidators to wind down FTX's international trading business soon after the company announced bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to enter plea next week in FTX fraud case

    Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea next week to criminal charges he defrauded investors and looted billions of dollars in customer funds at his failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange. The 30-year-old is expected to be arraigned on the afternoon of Jan. 3, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court, court records on Wednesday showed. Kaplan was assigned to the case on Tuesday, after the original judge recused herself because her husband's law firm had advised FTX before its collapse.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried used Alameda Research money to buy Robinhood shares

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried took funds from his trading firm, Alameda Research, to buy stock of trading app Robinhood, court documents revealed Tuesday.

  • Solana crypto token loses most of its value in 2022, FTX collapse weighs

    The price of Solana, a cryptocurrency token that had been lauded by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, fell 10.36% on Wednesday, and is down 94.2% so far in 2022. The collapse of FTX has rippled across the industry, hobbling liquidity at firms with exposure to what was once one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges. Solana, or SOL, is the token behind the upstart Solana blockchain, which supports smart contracts, including non-fungible tokens, and has emerged as a rival to the ethereum blockchain.

  • MicroStrategy Hit Lowest Since 2020 After Revealing Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. shares touched the lowest level since August 2020 after the enterprise-software firm, better known in recent years as the largest corporate buyer of Bitcoin, disclosed its first ever sale of the token.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailItaly Says

  • Alameda Research Liquidates Ethereum-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • Bankman-Fried to enter plea next week in FTX case

    FTX founder is accused of stealing billions of dollars in customer and investor funds.

  • BOJ Seeks to Fend Off Bond Bears With Third Day of Debt Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan announced a third day of unscheduled bond purchases as it fights back against speculation it’s moving toward ending its super-accommodative monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronThe

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as investors gauge effect of China reopen on Fed

    The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, reversing an earlier decline, as investors attempted to navigate the impact of China's reopening policy on the path of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. While China has quickly reversed course on its previous "zero-COVID" policy this month, which is likely to benefit the global economy, the change has come with a surge in cases that could hamper the economy in the short-term. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 2.5 basis points to 3.883% after hitting a six-week high of 3.89%.

  • Novavax stock rises as vaccine maker secures $250M in stock, debt offerings

    Novavax Inc. has raised $250 million in the stock and debt offerings announced earlier this month, driving its share price up Thursday. The Gaithersburg vaccine maker has raised $74.75 million in a common stock offering of 7.48 million shares at $10 apiece, which included the underwriters’ execution of an option to buy another 975,000 shares, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) said Wednesday after the closing bell. The biotech expects combined net proceeds to total about $236.1 million, including $69.8 million from the stock offering and $166.3 million from the convertible notes, after deducting discounts, commissions and expenses, according to its filings.

  • FTX customers ask bankruptcy court to keep their names secret

    A group of FTX customers from outside the United States have asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to keep their names secret during the cryptocurrency exchange's bankruptcy case, saying that revealing their identities could expose them to identity theft and other scams. Bankrupt companies typically reveal the names and amounts of debt held by their creditors, including individual customers. But in a late Wednesday night court filing, a group of non-U.S. FTX customers who say they are owed $1.9 billion told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey that this case is different.

  • Japan Set to Import First Crude Shipment From Russia Since May

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is set to import its first crude oil shipment from Russia in more than half a year, as the government pushes energy importers to stockpile fuel in a bid to avoid future shortages.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaSouth Korea Sends Drones t

  • Top Dividend Stock: MPLX Steals The Show With Jaw-Dropping 9.47% Yield

    Investors looking for sky-high income should consider dividend stock MPLX, which delivers a jaw-dropping 9.47% yield.

  • How Southwest Airlines Melted Down

    Airline executives and labor leaders point to inadequate technology systems as one reason why a brutal winter storm turned into a debacle. One main culprit: SkySolver, a crew scheduling tool, which was overwhelmed by the task.

  • FTX used $200 million of customer funds for venture capital investments, SEC complaint shows

    The two deals disclose how FTX quietly shifted customer funds from the exchange to Alameda Research to make high-risk trades and lavish purchases.

  • Crypto investors sue Gemini, Winklevoss twins for fraud over interest-earning accounts

    Crypto exchange Gemini Trust Co. and its founders, twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, are being sued by investors for fraud.

  • Global Battery Metals to Exit Nickel-Copper Exploration Program at Sawyer Camp

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2022) - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML"), an international critical mineral exploration and development company focussed on growth-oriented lithium and other battery metal projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, announced today that the Company will discontinue nickel-copper exploration activities at Sawyer Camp."Our exploration activities at Sawyer Camp have

  • India Investigating Deaths of Two Russians at Hotel

    MOSCOW—Authorities in India say they are investigating the deaths of two Russians, one of them a well-known politician and wealthy businessman, who died within two days of each other at a hotel in the country’s east. Pavel Antov, a 65-year-old regional lawmaker from western Russia who owned a sausage-making company, died Christmas Eve after falling from the roof of the three-story Hotel Sai International in the Indian state of Odisha, according to local police officials. Rashmi Ranjan Pradhan, inspector-in-charge of the police station in Rayagada, where the hotel is located, said an autopsy had found that Mr. Bydanov died of a heart attack.

  • US prosecutors probe hack on FTX exchange

    The FTX exchange was hacked between November 11 and the early hours of November 12.

  • Galaxy Digital Shines As Star While FTX Collapse Spoils Industry Appetite, Analyst Says

    Rosenblatt analyst Andrew Bond initiated Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTC: BRPHF) coverage with a Buy and a C$6.30 price target. While GLXY's stock price is likely to be highly correlated to the market capitalization of crypto assets in the near term, Bond believes it has built a business model that can withstand volatility and, in some instances, thrive on it. While the fall of FTX was a near-term setback for digital assets and GLXY's growth prospects, Bond believes it also highlights GLXY's po

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in