Bahamians to be charged with manslaughter in death of Haitian migrants. One was pregnant

Three Bahamian men will be charged Friday in the deaths of 17 Haitian migrants and an unborn child, Bahamas Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said.

The men, who were arrested after a Miami-bound 30-foot speedboat ferrying Haitian migrants capsized in the waters off New Providence in the early hours of Sunday, are facing a host of charges including 18 counts of manslaughter.

“It was 17 deaths but during the autopsy, the pathologist discovered that one of the females was pregnant,” Fernander said. “That brings the count to 18 and a number of other charges as it relates to human smuggling.”

Fernander did not identify the suspects in custody, but said one of them is from the island of Exuma and the other is from Abaco, which may help explain that many of the passengers on the vessel traveled from other family islands for the deadly voyage.

Sources have told the Miami Herald that the boat captain, who is in custody, is a Bahamian national named Donald Nehemiah Watson, 39, who previously spent time in jail in the U.S. for human smuggling and in Cuba for drug trafficking.

In 2019, Watson was charged with one count of smuggling after officials with the U.S. Border Patrol and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit encountered his vessel east of West Palm Beach. After a pursuit at top speed, the boat ran out of fuel, and Watson, who was captain, was arrested along with Travis Jamaal Moss, an undocumented Bahamian national who had been previously expelled from the U.S.

Fernander said based on the ongoing investigation, police have confirmed that Sunday’s tragedy was a result of a human smuggling operation that sent as many as 40 migrants into the ocean when the boat hit rough seas after departing from West Bay Street in Nassau in darkness. Twenty-five people were rescued, including three taken to a hospital but have since been released into the custody of Bahamas immigration.

“The investigation is continuing into this matter because we believe there are some more individuals involved based on our investigation,” Fernander said, adding that there had to be safe houses used in the operation.

Authorities continued to appeal to the community for help in identifying the victims.

Of the 17 victims recovered, only five have been identified. They include a 1 year-old female toddler, the only male among the dead, two adult females and a 13-year-old girl.

Anthony Brutus, the recently appointed chargé d’affaire at Haiti’s embassy in Nassau, said the government of Haiti has taken responsibility to bury the victims in New Providence. They are asking for relatives to contact the embassy and provide photos to help them make a positive identification.

More than 30 Haitians have died so far at sea this year in what U.S. Coast Guard officials say is the largest Haitian migration by boat since 2004.

The tragedy in the Bahamas is the first of two this week where Haitian nationals have lost their lives at sea trying to make the risky voyage to the United States. On Thursday, authorities in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico confirmed that five Haitian migrants died when they were forced to swim to the shore of an uninhabited island by their smuggler.

While park rangers from the Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources recovered at least five bodies, 66 others — 41 men and 25 women — were rescued. Two minors who survived were also among the passengers.

One of the survivors told a Puerto Rico TV station that he was forced to leave Haiti because of gang violence, which has been on the rise in recent weeks. In a statement, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières said its teams at the emergency center in Turgeau in Port-au-Prince have treated almost 80 people with gunshot wounds — mainly from stray bullets — since last weekend.

“This is the result of escalating fighting between armed groups that has spread to new areas of the capital,” the international medical humanitarian organization said on Friday. “This most recent wave of violence follows the fighting that broke out in the Cité Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince earlier this month, leaving thousands of people trapped without drinking water, food, or medical care.”

Both Puerto Rico and the Bahamas have seen a spike in undocumented Haitians trying to reach their shores in hopes of getting to the U.S.

Clayton Watson, Bahamas press secretary, warned that any Haitian seeking to travel to the Bahamas should go to its embassy in Haiti and apply for an entry visa. The Bahamas, he said, will enforce its migration and discourages any other method of entering the country.

“Risking your life is not worth the voyage,” he said.