Bahia Bowls now open in Jackson Township, also opening in Green

The acai bowl is one of the many signature bowls offered at Bahia Bowls in Jackson Township.

JACKSON TWP. – Bahia Bowls Acai Cafe, a quick-casual concept offering healthy options, is now open at 4992 Fulton Road NW. The restaurant opened last month.

Meanwhile, the company's newest location is scheduled to open in late spring in Green in the plaza at 3485 Massillon Road.

The chain began in 2016 with founders Ben Casey and Van Hatziyianis identifying a lack of healthy and unique food concepts in Southwest Florida. Both wanted to provide consistent and fresh menu options. Their flagship store opened in Estero, Florida, in 2017.

Menu selections feature a variety of healthy options, including its signature Acai Bowls. Its Kickin' Avocado of mashed avocado, chopped bacon, red onion and sriracha aioli is served on multi-grain toast. Each location offers salads, wraps and smoothies as well as Bahia Bites, little desserts in the round.

If you go

What: Bahia Bowls Acai Cafe

Where: 4992 Fulton Road NW, Jackson Township

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

More details: Order online at bahiabowls.com, or 330-572-7772.

