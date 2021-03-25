Bahrain converts underused shopping mall to vaccine centre

People wait in Sitra Mall to get vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sitra
·1 min read

MANAMA (Reuters) - Bahrain has turned a mall largely emptied by the coronavirus pandemic into a vaccination hub as the Gulf state races to protect its population from COVID-19.

Sitra Mall used to draw people in to access government offices, but the pandemic closed those outlets and their services were offered virtually.

With only a few fast food outlets and a supermarket open, Bahrain's health authorities this week turned the mall into a giant vaccination hub.

"A lot of people are coming per hour," said Basma Mahmoud, a public health and epidemiology consultant at the new centre.

Behind her, people streamed up escalators and waited on socially distanced chairs lining walkways where shoppers would have wandered.

Mahmoud said the centre will speed up Bahrain's progress towards getting more than 50% of the population fully vaccinated.

Bahrain offers citizens and residents four vaccines free of charge: the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, one manufactured by China's Sinopharm, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and Russia's Sputnik V. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine has also been approved for emergency use.

Sitra mall offers the Pfizer and Sinopharm shots.

Daily case numbers in the small island state started to fall from a mid-February high, but rose again in recent days. Bahrain eased some of its coronavirus restrictions ten days ago, including allowing eating inside restaurants and reopening educational institutions to students.

(Reporting by Hamad Mohammed; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks sluggish, dollar near four-month highs as risk appetite wanes

    Global equities languished close to two-week lows on Thursday, while the dollar cruised to near a four-month high against the euro as nervy investors worried that Europe's COVID-19 response was falling behind that in the United States. Extended lockdowns and worries about the pace of vaccinations across Europe hobbled the euro, which was down 0.1% against the dollar, at $1.1807. The dollar index had hit its highest since November 2020 overnight, at 92.697, breaking its 200-day moving average.

  • Exclusive: Goldman sends Indian employees back home as local COVID-19 cases rise

    Goldman Sachs told all but critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as coronavirus infections in the city grew. India earlier reported a new variant of the coronavirus as new infections and deaths nationwide hit the highest this year, prompting the imposition of new restrictions in some states. Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday, according to city data, and several sources at Goldman told Reuters that teams had been told to return to working from home ahead of an all-office townhall call at 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.

  • The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy on her bathroom floor

    Zara's husband Mike Tindall revealed that their new son was born at home on Sunday in his podcast "The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby."

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Trump foe Megan Rapinoe finally went 'to the f---ing White House' to discuss the USWNT's equal pay fight

    Rapinoe and Purce met with the president to discuss the USWNT's equal pay lawsuit, which has served as a rallying cry for women across the country.

  • Cuomo ordered New York officials to prioritise his family for Covid tests, report claims

    The governor’s family members were given special access to Covid testing in earlier days of the pandemic

  • Massive container ship gets stuck in Suez Canal, causing maritime traffic jam

    A huge container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal late Tuesday, causing a massive maritime traffic jam.Why it matters: The Suez accounts for approximately 30% of container shipping volumes, and blocking it for even a short time will cause oil prices to rise — and remind us that the entire global economy relies on really, really big ships.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The Ever Given was heading from China to the Netherlands when it ran aground Tuesday after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm.Because the 1,312-foot ship found itself wedged across the width of the canal, traffic through the all-important maritime chokepoint may be disrupted for days.And almost as importantly, the accident gave birth to many, many memes.What is happing in #SuezCanal today explained.#Egypt pic.twitter.com/T06bFDGQ7q— Zaina Erhaim (@ZainaErhaim) March 24, 2021 The big picture: Even as COVID-19 brought the virtual realm to the forefront, the world economy still chiefly runs on actual, physical stuff — and much of that actual, physical stuff is brought to us in the holds of vast container ships.The pandemic has disrupted the flow of global trade, with consumers in the U.S. ordering so many goods online from manufacturers in China that the world was running low on shipping container boxes.By the numbers: There are currently over 5,000 container ships operating around the world, with more than 20 million 20-foot-equivalent cargo containers.As vast as the oceans are, much of the world's shipping — and especially the oil that keeps the economy running — flows through just seven major maritime chokepoints, including the Suez Canal.While e-commerce grew by 44% in 2020 as we increasingly shopped from home, all those online orders would be useless without container ships to carry them out.The bottom line: Apparently, all it takes to put a spoke in the wheel of globalization is one very large ship in one very wrong place.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Twitter apologises after it ‘incorrectly’ censors pictures from a Texas migrant centre

    The images were shared by James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas

  • A day after mea culpa, Merkel gives Germans virus pep talk

    The light is at the end of the tunnel and "we will defeat this virus", Chancellor Angela Merkel told Germans on Thursday, just a day after she asked the country to forgive her U-turn on a circuit-breaker lockdown over Easter.

  • Kyle Lowry is emerging as the biggest trade chip who could swing the NBA's tight playoff race

    Kyle Lowry is reportedly being pursued by the 76ers, Heat, and Clippers, three contenders who could use his all-around skill set.

  • Mozambique conflict: Why are US forces there?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • Biden froze border wall funding — now a government watchdog will decide if that was legal

    Biden’s executive order halting wall funding a ‘blatant violation’ of federal law, GOP senators claim

  • Finland proposes home lockdown for Helsinki residents for first time during pandemic

    The Finnish government on Wednesday proposed locking down residents of five cities, including the capital Helsinki, and only allowing people to leave their homes for limited reasons, to curb rising coronavirus infections and hospitalisations. The lockdown, which would be the first time Finland confines people to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, is subject to a parliamentary vote and assessment by the constitutional law committee. The Nordic nation of 5.5 million people has recorded 73,516 coronavirus infections and 811 deaths.

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • U.S. awaits huge, 17-year cicada hatch

    (SOUNDBITE) (English) DR. JESSICA WARE, ASSOCIATE CURATOR OF INVERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY, AMERICAN MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY, SAYING: "This is one of the periodical cicadas that comes out in the eastern part of the United States and periodical cicadas either come out every 13 years or every 17 years."Brace yourself, May is going to be a loud monthA once-every-17-year hatch of periodical cicadas, aka Brood Xis set to occur across the eastern parts of the U.S.Billions of them have been living off tree roots undergroundand will crawl out once the soil reaches a certain temperature(SOUNDBITE) (English) DR. JESSICA WARE, ASSOCIATE CURATOR OF INVERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY, AMERICAN MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY, SAYING:"Well, it can be tricky to know exactly when Brood X is going to emerge, when a particular brood is going to emerge in a year, but based on what we think the temperature is going to be like and what past years tells us, we think around May 13th."Male cicadas make a loud, chirping soundby vibrating a plate called a tymbal located on their abdomensScientists say it's a cicada love call meant to attract the female cicadas(SOUNDBITE) (English) DR. JESSICA WARE, ASSOCIATE CURATOR OF INVERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY, AMERICAN MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY, SAYING:"It's this kind of dance; males are showing that they can call as loud and as long as possible, which means they're probably a good mate. Females are listening; are they calling loud? Are they calling long? And are they calling at the right in the right pattern in the right song that that means that they're the right species for her to mate with. So it's kind of a complicated acoustic dance that they're doing."

  • White House defends firing five staffers over cannabis use

    Jen Psaki said checks had revealed ‘security issues’ for some of those employees who lost jobs

  • Civil rights groups urge EU lawmakers to rebuff online terrorist content law

    EU lawmakers should reject a proposed law that forces Google, Facebook and Twitter to remove terrorist content within an hour of publication because of the risks to fundamental rights, 61 civil rights groups said on Thursday. The European Commission drafted the legislation in 2018 after a spate of attacks by radicalised lone-wolf attackers in several European cities, with online terrorist content seen as one of the contributing factors. The European Parliament is expected to vote on the legislation next month, three months after reaching a political agreement with EU countries.

  • Why one California city is giving $500 a month to Black families with a low income

    It’s one of the largest universal basic income experiments in the country

  • Netanyahu votes in Israel's election

    With coronavirus precautions at polling booths across the country - and ballots at the airport for quarantined Israelis coming home to vote - opinion polls show the race yet again is too close to call.Israel's longest-serving head of government, Netanyahu has managed to hold on to power through two years of inconclusive elections despite facing corruption allegations. He is now on trial on bribery and abuse of power charges, which he denies.Opinion polls indicated an uptick for Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party in the campaign's final days, giving him a prospective coalition of conservative and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties with around 60 seats in the 120-member parliament.