Bahrain plans free shots, Saudi Arabia approves Pfizer jab

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain has announced plans to give the public free coronavirus vaccines, as Saudi Arabia said it approved an inoculation by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to fight the pandemic.

The island nation of Bahrain, off the coast of Saudi Arabia, made the vaccine pledge in an announcement published late Thursday by its state-run Bahrain News Agency.

“A safe vaccine will be provided free of charge to all citizens and residents within the kingdom,” the statement said, without elaborating on which vaccine it would offer.

Bahrain plans to inoculate everyone 18 years and older in the kingdom at 27 different medical facilities, hoping to be able to vaccinate 10,000 people a day. Bahrain, an island in the Persian Gulf home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, has a population of around 1.5 million people.

A week ago, Bahrain said it had become the second nation in the world to grant an emergency-use authorization to the Pfizer vaccine after the United Kingdom.

The Pfizer shots, a so-called “mRNA vaccine,” contain a piece of genetic code that trains the immune system to recognize the spiked protein on the surface of the virus. To be vaccinated, a person receives two shots over 21 days.

In the time since, Bahrain has not responded to questions from The Associated Press, including on Friday. Pfizer told the AP that the details of its sales agreement with Bahrain, including the “timing of delivery and the volume of doses,” were confidential and declined to comment.

Bahrain had already granted emergency-use authorization for a Chinese vaccine made by Sinopharm and has inoculated some 6,000 people with it. That vaccine is an “inactivated” shot made by growing the whole virus in a lab and then killing it.

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday described the Sinopharm vaccine as 86% effective, but provided few details and answered no questions. It marked the first public release of information on the efficacy of that shot.

Earlier Thursday, Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority said it had registered the Pfizer vaccine “so that health authorities in the kingdom can then import and use the vaccine.”

The kingdom said it based its decision on information given by Pfizer on Nov. 24, without elaborating. Pfizer on Nov. 18 said its vaccine is 95% effective.

A major challenge for the Pfizer shot in the Mideast remains the weather, however. The vaccines must be stored and shipped at ultra-cold temperatures of around minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit).

Saudi Arabia said its Health Ministry later would announce plans on how it would distribute the vaccine in the kingdom, the biggest Gulf Arab state, with a population of 34 million people.

Latest Stories

  • In leaked recording, Biden says GOP used 'defund the police' to 'beat the living hell' out of Democrats

    The president-elect told civil rights leaders he wants to move ahead on police reform — but cautiously.

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • Bushfires in a wet year have Australia's scientists looking to climate change

    In a summer that was supposed to be unusually cool and wet, Australian builder Rob Lye did not expect to be trapped by a bushfire on sub-tropical Fraser Island and battling with his neighbours to protect their homes. With climate change overriding some of Australia's more moderating weather forces, scientists say wildfires like the one that tore through half of the island's forest in recent weeks are increasingly likely. "We just found a safe spot to settle and rest while the fire was burning," said Lye, 52, of the island's Happy Valley township.

  • Fox News anchor scolds liberal guest host who accused the panel of not bringing up the US's record COVID-19 deaths until '43 minutes into the show'

    "Keep your judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it, because you can't see my heart," Fox News host Harris Faulkner told Marie Harf.

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Why Trump supporters won't accept election results The GOP is driving itself mad

  • U.S. blacklists Chinese crime boss

    The Trump administration has used its anti-corruption powers to slap sanctions on three men that include a Chinese crime boss. The measures announced on Wednesday targeted Wan Kuok Koi, a leader of China's 14K Triad organised crime group, as well as a top Liberian politician and a former senior KHIR-giz official. Under the sanctions, all of their property and companies that fall under U.S. jurisdiction will be frozen. Widely known as Broken Tooth, Wan has close ties to China's Communist Party, and is accused of using his companies to try to paper over illegal criminal activity under the guise of China's large infrastructure strategy, the Belt and Road Initiative. Criminal allegations against Wan include drug trafficking, illegal gambling, racketeering, and human trafficking. The U.S. Treasury also targeted three entities owned or controlled by Wan, based in Hong Kong, Cambodia and Palau. A senior U.S. official said the measures were part of a broader campaign against corruption, which has seen sanctions imposed on more than 200 people since 2017. Wednesday's action comes as Trump tries to apply maximum pressure on China in the last weeks of his administration.

  • Wuhan citizen journalist detained for Covid reporting has 'feeding tube forcibly inserted and arms restrained'

    A former lawyer detained for more than six months due to reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been fitted with a tube so she can be force-fed after she went on hunger strike, her lawyer said. Zhang Zhan, 37, was apparently unable to pull the tube out as her arms were restrained. She was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” a charge often used against government critics and activists in China. Zhang attempted to report the virus outbreak on social media and streaming account, and is now being held at a detention centre near Shanghai. She was formally charged with spreading false information in November. Her lawyer, Zhang Keke detailed her deteriorating condition in a blog post after visiting her. “She was wearing thick pyjamas with a girdle around the waist, her left hand pinned in front and right hand pinned behind,” he wrote. “She said she had a stomach tube inserted recently and because she wanted to pull it out, she was restrained.” “In addition to headache, dizziness and stomach pain, there was also pain in her mouth and throat. She said this may be inflammation due to the insertion of a gastric tube.” He added that she said she had expected to go to court in December, but that the appearance had been cancelled and she didn't know how she was going to survive. Zhang refused to stop the hunger strike even after her lawyer told her that her family and loved ones urged her to put an end to it. It’s not the first time that Zhang has been arrested on such charges. She was detained once in 2018 by Chinese authorities and again in 2019 for voicing support for Hong Kong activists. Zhang has denied the allegation of falsifying information, and told her lawyer that she gathered the information on the ground through interviews with Wuhan residents. Several Chinese citizen journalists were arrested and silenced after travelling to Wuhan to report on the virus outbreak and response. Chen Qiushui was among the first to be detained in January and disappeared after he broadcasted live on social media showing scenes of crowded hospitals. Li Zehua, who travelled to Wuhan, went missing in early February and was released in April. Zhang posted videos on Youtube - which is banned in China - consistently from February until her arrest in May. In one video posted in February, she explained her experience of visiting hospitals in Wuhan, and said that the number of infected patients was higher than the government figures. She also questioned the effectiveness of containing the virus at the hospitals. In another video posted in May, she recorded herself outside a major train station in Wuhan where she tried to interview travellers but hardly found any. She said the city of Wuhan was ruled by fear.

  • After Giuliani visit, Michigan House says nearly 30 have tested positive for Covid this year

    The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

  • Hondurans forming migrant caravan for US stopped in homeland

    Hundreds of Hondurans trying to start a new caravan to reach the U.S. border were stopped by Honduran security personnel Thursday before they even reached the border with neighboring Guatemala. The Honduran police and immigration agents asked their countrymen to show travel documents and proof of negative coronavirus tests, which none appeared to have. Many of the migrants said that two recent hurricanes had devastated their homes or livelihoods, and they set out late Wednesday on a trek toward Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. border.

  • Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin fire back at 'seditious' Texas lawsuit

    Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are firing back at Texas' attempt to "strip millions of voters" of their choices in the 2020 election.On Tuesday, Texas' Republican attorney general filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, alleging the states improperly manipulated voting rules -- despite Texas implementing some of the same rule changes itself. But as Wisconsin's attorney general put it in a Thursday filing, Texas' claims not only "have no merit," but would only "harm the millions of Wisconsin voters who determined the outcome of the election."Michigan struck a similar theme in its Thursday response, saying the suit would "disenfranchise millions of Michigan voters in favor of the preferences of a handful of people who appear to be disappointed with the official results." Pennsylvania meanwhile had some of the harshest words for the Texas suit, calling it a "legally indefensible" addition to the "cacophony of bogus claims" challenging "the legitimacy of the election." Pennsylvania has requested the court reject this "seditious abuse of the judicial process" and "send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated."> Wow: Pennsylvania says Texas' request to invalidate its election is a "seditious abuse of the judicial process" and urges the court to "send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated." pic.twitter.com/6Q9lgl65c7> > -- Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 10, 2020A coalition of states and territories that went for Biden -- as well as North Carolina -- also chimed in with a supporting brief on Thursday. Six red states meanwhile signed on to become parties along with Texas. And Ohio's Republican attorney general said the state wouldn't take sides, rejecting Texas' case but also asking for a ruling on the Electors Clause of the Constitution. More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Why Trump supporters won't accept election results The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Newsmax, one of Trump's new favorite networks, is reportedly trying to poach Fox News employees with offers of higher salaries

    According to Axios, two Fox News bookers - employees who book guests on TV shows - who said they and several others had been approached.

  • Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Delhi parliament building seeking to 'cast off' British colonial legacy

    India's prime minister laid the foundation stone of a grandiose new parliamentary building on Thursday as his government sought to break free from the legacy of the British rule. Narendra Modi pressed ahead with the ceremony at the new triangular-shaped parliament, a “post-independence” building which replaces the existing circular one built in colonial times. The new parliament, which is costing £2 billion, is part of a wider revamp of India's administrative capital that Mr Modi believes will underline India's emerging status as an economic giant. “When the British built these buildings, they never had an independent India on the horizon,” Hardeep Singh Puri, the minister of housing and urban affairs, told the Financial Times. ”The idea is to make this look like the capital of an independent country with landmark buildings.” But conservationists say it is a poor substitute for the 93-year-old Parliament House, built by architects Sir Edward Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker when the British Empire moved its capital from Calcutta to Delhi.

  • Georgia lawmaker indicted, accused of ignoring hit-and-run

    A high-ranking Georgia state lawmaker has been indicted on misdemeanor charges alleging he wrongly ignored a fatal 2019 hit-and-run crash that his friend called him about as the victim lay dying in a ditch. State Rep. Trey Kelley, who as majority whip is the fourth-ranking member among House Republicans, was indicted Thursday on a charge of reckless conduct, according to Polk County District Attorney Jack Browning. Ralph “Ryan” Dover III, the man accused of calling Kelley instead of 911 after fatally hitting bicyclist Eric Keais, was indicted on charges of felony hit-and-run and reckless conduct.

  • Spanish state takes over Franco's palace, evicts heirs

    The Spanish state on Thursday took over former dictator General Francisco Franco's summer palace, complete with its vast art trove, and evicted his heirs as part of the leftist government's efforts to erase the legacy of his rule. As state attorney general Consuelo Castro arrived at the palace in the northwestern region of Galicia to conduct a final inspection and formally take possession, she was greeted by a small group of protesters flanked by a banner that read: "Make them give back what was stolen: Francoism never again." The move followed the removal of Franco's remains from a mausoleum near Madrid last year and other initiatives to remove dictatorship-era symbols approved by various leftist governments since Franco's death in 1975.

  • 17 red states join Texas' lawsuit to throw out blue states' ballots — even though some had the same voting rules

    Texas and a slew of other GOP-leaning states are accusing four blue states of doing the same things they did.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking the Supreme Court to overturn votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, thus reversing President-elect Joe Biden's win. Seventeen more states signed on to the suit on Wednesday, though they probably won't do much to further the case's very slim chances of success.Essentially, the Texas lawsuit alleges executive officials in the four states that went for Biden improperly tweaked voting rules, thus invalidating their results. But Texas' own Republican governor did exactly the same thing, using an executive order to extend the early voting period for the 2020 election, Reuters' Brad Heath notes. The suit also alleges Pennsylvania's decision to accept late-arriving ballots "raise[s] concerns about election integrity" there, even though Kansas and Mississippi, two supporters in the case, accepted late ballots as well.> The brief also argues that executive officials shouldn't be able to mess with voting rules. But Texas -- the plaintiff in this case, the state they're supporting -- did that very thing. The governor used executive power to extend the early voting period, among other things. pic.twitter.com/aHFUJH9pOD> > -- Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 9, 2020President Trump signaled support for the suit on Wednesday, tweeting that "we will be intervening in the Texas case," but not exactly spelling out what "intervening" meant. Maryland's Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh meanwhile had these harsh words for the suit he would definitely not be joining. > Maryland will NOT be joining the Texaslawsuit. The suit is a cesspool of disproved charges, wild speculation, insupportable arguments and silly gibberish. > > Joe Biden is the President-Elect. https://t.co/kC6UhUwyLm> > -- Brian Frosh (@BrianFrosh) December 9, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Why Trump supporters won't accept election results The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Judges striking down and dismissing Trump's election lawsuits keep asking: Why'd you wait so long?

    Election lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies are challenging alleged problems weeks, months, or, sometimes, years after the fact.

  • 18 Gifts Under $100 for the Design Lover

    Not your average stocking stuffersOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'Under the rug:' Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks

    An assistant FBI director retired after he was accused of drunkenly groping a female subordinate in a stairwell. Another senior FBI official left after he was found to have sexually harassed eight employees. An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • Mystery as Afghanistan rocked by wave of targeted magnetic bomb assassinations

    Fatima Khalil had only set off for the office four or five minutes earlier when the sound of an explosion echoed back to her family home. Panic immediately rose in her mother, who began ringing the daughter she had just waved off to work. “It was ringing, but nobody answered,” Farzana Sarwari recalled. “I called twice. My son assured me it was nothing. I could not wait. I went outside. My neighbour came in front of me and told me that the white vehicle which carried your daughter has exploded.” Ms Khalil, also known as Natasha, was killed in June by unknown assassins as she made her way to work at the country's independent human rights commission. The killing of a high-flying 24-year-old, who symbolised the promise of a new generation of Afghans, for days cast a pall over a country already numbed by relentless killing.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest