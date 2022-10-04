Bahrain pulls out of U.N. human rights body election after criticism

Emma Farge
·2 min read

By Emma Farge

GENEVA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bahrain will no longer run in an election to the U.N.'s top human rights body later this month, a U.N. website showed, after critics drew attention to alleged human rights violations.

A U.N. site showed that Bahrain withdrew its candidacy on Sept. 26 to run for a three-year seat at the Geneva-based body, without giving details. Bahrain's diplomatic mission in Geneva and Bahraini government's media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, has imprisoned thousands of protesters, journalists and activists - some in mass trials - since an anti-government uprising in 2011. It says it prosecutes in accordance with international law those who commit crimes, and rejects criticism from the United Nations and others over the conduct of trials and detention conditions.

A memo circulated among council members by the London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) drew attention to allegations of arbitrary detention as well as reprisals against individuals, as cited in a U.N. report last month.

The non-profit organisation also held a series of meetings with U.N. officials and diplomats in August to urge states not to support Bahrain. "It's a huge relief to see Bahrain withdrawing after our effective advocacy in Geneva against their candidacy," said Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, advocacy director at BIRD.

A scorecard published by the International Service for Human Rights gave Bahrain a green tick for just three of 16 criteria, one of the lowest scores among candidate countries.

States with poor human rights records are sometimes elected to the 47-member council, although they may be suspended for abuses, as was the case with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February. Moscow says it quit the body and denies targeting civilians in Ukraine.

The rights council does not make legally binding decisions but it carries political weight and can authorise investigations which sometimes help international trials. Elections are due to take place later this month at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Tax energy firms to help poor, says Shell boss - live updates

    Tory Party Conference live: Liz Truss says Government must be 'fiscally responsible' amid Tory rebellion Germany could slash electricity exports to France this winter FTSE 100 jumps 2pc Ben Marlow: The alarm over Credit Suisse signals a financial system losing its grip Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Blinken backs Colombia’s 'holistic' approach to drug policy

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday backed Colombia’s recent efforts to rethink its drug policy and said the Biden administration and Colombia’s newly elected government will work together on rural development programs and interdiction efforts, while sharing intelligence on drug trafficking groups. The comments came after a meeting between Blinken and Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, the first stop on a tour of South America in which the secretary of state will also visit Chile and Peru.

  • Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Iran citing death of Mahsa Amini

    (Reuters) -Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Iran on Monday for alleged human rights violations, including the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan who died while in custody of Iran's "morality police," the Canadian government said. "These sanctions are in response to gross human rights violations that have been committed in Iran, including its systematic persecution of women and in particular, the egregious actions committed by Iran's so-called 'Morality Police,' which led to the death of Mahsa Amini while under their custody," the Canadian government said in a statement.

  • ‘Bros’ Star Billy Eichner Reacts to ‘Disappointing’ Box Office Opening: ‘Straight People Just Didn’t Show Up’

    Billy Eichner has shared his thoughts regarding the meager box office opening for his LGBTQ romantic comedy “Bros,” writing that “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up.” In a thread posted to his official Twitter, Eichner, who wrote, produced and stars in “Bros,” asserted that he is “very proud” […]

  • French Film Industry Rallies to Support Iranian, Women-Led Protests in Wake of Mahsa Amini’s Death in Custody (EXCLUSIVE)

    Award-winning filmmakers Alice Diop (“Saint Omer”), Audrey Diwan (“Happening”), Julia Ducournau (“Titane”), Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”), Jacques Audiard (“Dheepan”), and actors Juliette Binoche, Marion Cotillard, Isabelle Huppert, Lea Seydoux are among nearly 1,000 prominent French film figures who have signed an open letter to support Iranian women and civil rights activists in their revolt over the death of 22 […]

  • Nathaniel Hackett: Melvin Gordon’s a true pro, has a great opportunity to prove himself

    The Broncos will not have running back Javonte Williams back in the lineup this season because he tore his ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders and Melvin Gordon‘s play so far this season has created some doubt about his ability to carry the load. Gordon has fumbled four times on 45 offensive touches, including [more]

  • Big Win For Rappers: Cali Limits Use of Rap Lyrics In Court Proceedings

    From NBC News

  • 'Werewolf by Night' director Michael Giacchino wanted to bring monsters to the MCU

    Werewolf By Night, Michael Giacchino's upcoming MCU special, got the greatest hype anyone could hope for at the recent D23Expo in Anaheim, when the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, personally lauded the title as ushering in their new creative endeavor, the Marvel Special Presentation. Not a bad way to kick off a new career chapter. Giacchino, best known as a composer, launched into pop culture awareness when he created the music for all six seasons of ABC's hit drama series, Lost. From

  • US Job Openings Drop to 10.1 Million, Lowest Since June 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- US job openings plummeted in August by the most since early in the pandemic, likely a welcome sign for Federal Reserve officials as they seek to cool demand for workers without triggering a spike in unemployment. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes TollSto

  • Miami-Dade police officer arrested on cocaine and gun charges in Broward

    A Miami-Dade police officer who lives in Sunrise was arrested Saturday by city police on charges of cocaine possession and discharging a firearm in public.

  • Lakers' Russell Westbrook says he will 'focus on competing' and ignore trade rumors

    Lakers guard Russell Westbrook says dealing with trade rumors is nothing new to him and he's leaning on his faith to help him remain focused.

  • Major air combat and special-ops drills show how the US and its partners are trying to lock down an important region amid tensions with Russia

    As Russian tanks were advancing on Kyiv earlier this year, the US and other countries were taking part in two large-scale exercises in Greece.

  • Lukashenko announces mobilisation for gathering harvest

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 14:26 Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus, has claimed that his country needs to "mobilise everyone" and send as many people as possible to gather in the harvest.

  • Jeff Bezos fund to push for Africa land restoration around U.N. climate summit

    Billionaire Jeff Bezos's environmental fund is seeking to build a coalition with African and European countries around this year's U.N. climate summit to add heft to land restoration efforts, its top official told Reuters. As next month's COP27 in Egypt approaches, the Bezos Earth Fund is championing a cause to begin reversing deforestation and land degradation on 100 million hectares in Africa by 2030, said Andrew Steer, the philanthropic organization's chief executive. The so-called AFR100 initiative is led by some African Union countries.

  • Penn State holds impressive spot in USA TODAY Sports FBS re-rank 1-131

    Penn State moves down in the latest USA TODAY Sports re-rank of all 131 FBS teams.

  • Exclusive-Boeing doesn't expect MAX 10 to gain FAA approval before summer 2023 -letter

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co does not anticipate winning approval for the 737 MAX 10 before next summer, according to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) letter sent on Monday that intensifies concerns about the company's timeline for deliveries. Boeing faces a December deadline to win regulatory approval for the MAX 10, which is slightly larger than current 737 MAXs in service, as well as for a smaller variant, the MAX 7. Unless it gains an extension from Congress, Boeing must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements that could significantly delay the planes' entry into service.

  • Whoopi Goldberg Demands Emmett Till Accuser “Admit What She Did”

    Till's accuser is now 88 years old, and has yet to be held accountable for his 1955 lynching.

  • King Charles III in first engagement since queen's death

    King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, visited Scotland Monday in their first joint public engagement since the royal mourning period to remember Queen Elizabeth II ended. Hundreds turned out on the streets of Dunfermline in Fife, north of Edinburgh, hoping to get a glimpse of the new monarch. Charles, who wore a kilt for the visit and spent time shaking hands with well-wishers after he greeted Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other leaders.

  • Switzerland has 'systemic' racism issues, UN experts say

    Switzerland has a serious systemic problem with racism against people of African descent, according to a report presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday, giving a broad range of examples from police brutality to a children's game. The U.N.-appointed working group noted positive measures taken by Switzerland but still voiced concerns about the prevalence of racial discrimination and highlighted several incidents following a visit to the country this year. "The ubiquity and impunity of this misconduct indicates a serious systemic problem exists," it said.

  • Beneil Dariush: It’s ‘basically a clown show’ if Michael Chandler gets UFC title shot before I do

    Beneil Dariush thinks it would be a joke if Michael Chandler emerged as the next lightweight title challenger after UFC 281.