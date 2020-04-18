Bahrain's king applauds Trump's efforts in achieving stability in energy markets

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed his appreciation for to U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts in achieving stability in energy markets to boost global economy growth, state news agency BNA said on Saturday.

In a phone call between the two leaders, Bahrain's king also welcomed American efforts in maintaining security and stability in the region and the active role of the American military "to protect international shipping in the Arabian Gulf, Arab Sea and Bab al-Mandab".

Al Khalifa also stressed the importance of international cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic.











(Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Alison Williams)